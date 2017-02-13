Twitter fight: Former Panther DeAngelo Williams vs. Panthers fans

Former Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams got in a Twitter war with some Panthers fans last week, that started with Williams’ quoting a tweet from Observer sportswriter Joe Person, who tweeted about Panthers president Danny Morrison resigning.
So what's the count of people resigning or moving on now? Just need to update my ledger https://t.co/tR9AimZPXt— DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) February 9, 2017
From there, the fight was on.
@DeAngeloRB We paid you like a top 5 running back 2011-2014. So just stop.— Cameron Bostic (@CameronBostic56) February 9, 2017
@DeAngeloRB salty lol— Christian Coffield (@Panthers8996) February 9, 2017
@DeAngeloRB is it more or less than your 2.4 rushing average in the playoffs when your team needed you— Jase (@JaseIntheHole) February 10, 2017
I'm glad u had time to watch it's not like your team tasted the post season right?im sure u will keep pounding am I right?*mic drop* https://t.co/xj9Uu29rA9— DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) February 10, 2017
Ooh. DeAngelo went there?
