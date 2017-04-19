Panther Tracks

April 19, 2017 1:26 PM

An old friend of the Carolina Panthers will be featured on ‘Hard Knocks’ this year

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

The Tampa Bay Bucs will be featured in the 2017 edition of the popular “Hard Knocks” NFL documentary series.

NFL teams agree to let NFL Films cameras into training camp to allow fans a behind-the-scenes experience. The Bucs, of course, are an NFC South rival of the Panthers. “Hard Knocks” debuts Aug. 8 and runs through Sept. 5.

According to NFLTraderumors.co, other teams in running for this year’s series were the Ravens, Brown, Colts, Eagles, Bears and Saints.

Past Hard Knocks’ Feature Teams

YEAR TEAM

2001 Baltimore Ravens

2002 Dallas Cowboys

2007 Kansas City Chiefs

2008 Dallas Cowboys

2009 Cincinnati Bengals

2010 New York Jets

2012 Miami Dolphins

2013 Cincinnati Bengals

2014 Atlanta Falcons

2015 Houston Texans

2016 Los Angeles Rams

