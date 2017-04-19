An old friend of the Carolina Panthers will be featured on ‘Hard Knocks’ this year

The Tampa Bay Bucs will be featured in the 2017 edition of the popular “Hard Knocks” NFL documentary series.
NFL teams agree to let NFL Films cameras into training camp to allow fans a behind-the-scenes experience. The Bucs, of course, are an NFC South rival of the Panthers. “Hard Knocks” debuts Aug. 8 and runs through Sept. 5.
According to NFLTraderumors.co, other teams in running for this year’s series were the Ravens, Brown, Colts, Eagles, Bears and Saints.
Past Hard Knocks’ Feature Teams
YEAR TEAM
2001 Baltimore Ravens
2002 Dallas Cowboys
2007 Kansas City Chiefs
2008 Dallas Cowboys
2009 Cincinnati Bengals
2010 New York Jets
2012 Miami Dolphins
2013 Cincinnati Bengals
2014 Atlanta Falcons
2015 Houston Texans
2016 Los Angeles Rams
