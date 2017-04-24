So, how good were Christian McCaffrey and Leonard Fournette in high school?

When they were in high school, how good were two of the primary running backs the Carolina Panthers are considering drafting Thursday ?
Stanford star Christian McCaffrey was ranked No. 1 overall in Colorado by 247Sports when he was a senior at Valor Christian. Back then, McCaffrey was 6-foot, 202 pounds (still his current listed size) and ranked 91st nationally among all players. He was No. 2 among all-purpose running backs, behind future Oklahoma star Joe Mixon. McCaffrey, a four-star recruit, was rated the nation’s No. 11 running back.
Leonard Fournette was the nation’s No. 1 running back recruit in 2014. A five-star prospect from St. Augustine’s High in New Orleans, he was 6-0 and 226 pounds. Fournette was the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit by 247 Sports and its national player of the year. Today, Fournette is 240 pounds.
