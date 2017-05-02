Thomas Davis charity weekend will include comedy, Luke Kuechly and golf

Thomas Davis is hosting his annual charity weekend in Charlotte starting Friday. The weekend includes a comedy show, a football camp for kids and a golf tournament, and other NFL players like Luke Kuechly and Josh Norman are expected to attend.
Davis, a linebacker who is the Panthers’ longest-tenured player, hosts several charity functions throughout the year to benefit his nonprofit, the Defending Dreams Foundation, which focuses on education and leadership development programs for area children.
Davis is kicking off the weekend with trips to two Charlotte schools, as well as to the Levine Children’s Hospital, where he and other players will visit with young patients.
Proceeds from the events throughout the weekend will help support nearly 2,100 area families through Davis’s foundation, according to a statement from the nonprofit. Tickets are still available to Friday’s comedy show featuring Al Ernst, and can be purchased at cltcomedyzone.com. Registration is already full for the football camp, and the golf tournament is already sold out as well.
Davis, 34, has spent all of his 12 years in the NFL with the Panthers. Davis has said that he and his wife, Kelly, plan to keep the foundation going after he’s done playing. Davis was named the NFL’s Man of the Year after the 2014 season for his charitable work.
The Panthers players who are attending all or parts of the weekend’s events include: Ben Jacobs, Captain Munnerlyn, David Mayo, Johnathan Stewart, Julius Peppers, Luke Kuechly and Shaq Thompson. Other NFL players participating are AJ Klein (Saints), Brandon LaFell (Bengals), Cliff Avril (Seahawks), John Jenkins (Bears), Josh Norman (Redskins), Mike Tolbert (Bills), Philly Brown (Bills) and Ted Ginn, Jr. (Saints.)
Here’s a run-down of the weekend’s events:
Friday, May 5
▪ Visits to Sugar Creek Charter School (9 a.m.) and Northwest School of the Arts (10:30 a.m.)
▪ Visit to Levine Children’s Hospital (noon)
▪ Comedy for a Cause, The Comedy Zone (6:30 p.m.)
Saturday, May 6
▪ Thomas Davis Youth Football Camp (8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Revolution Park Field)
▪ Thomas Davis First Annual Golf Tournament (11 a.m. at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation)
