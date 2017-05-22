Forget the Romper, is Panthers QB Cam Newton on career track to Canton and the NFL Hall of Fame?

Is Cam Newton heading to Canton?
A new study done by USA Today seems to indicate that Newton, in the news lately for his floral fashion choices, could be on track to become an NFL Hall of Fame quarterback. Under a new story with the headline, “Cam Newton is blazing a path towards the Hall of Fame,” the national publication compares some of Newton’s stats from his first six years to some very famous quarterbacks who are either in the Hall of Fame and generally considered to be future Hall of Famers.
Newton is the first QB in league history to win offensive player of the year and offensive rookie of the year. He was also the 2015 season NFL MVP, lending heft to the publication’s premise that while not being his sport’s greatest passer or a Super Bowl winner (as of yet) the Panthers QB -- provided he remains in relatively good health and continues to produce -- likely will one day trade his one-piece for a gold jacket.
To wit:
In six years, Newton has nearly as many total yards (25,371) as Peyton Manning (25,465) did in his first six seasons. Newton has more total yards than Dan Marino (23,845), Ben Roethlisberger (19,993) and Tom Brady (18,391). This group also includes Joe Montana, Troy Aikman and Brett Favre -- and Newton ranks second among them in total touchdowns while throwing the fourth-fewest number of interceptions.
