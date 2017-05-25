Former Panthers DB Josh Norman: Dez Bryant is just a guy; Odell Beckham’s a big kid

Former Carolina Panther defensive back Josh Norman has never been shy with an opinion, and the Redskins star provides plenty in a new Q&A session with Bleacher Report. Among them, a pretty severe takedown of Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant and few choice words for his favorite foil, new Nike pitchman Odell Beckham.
A few highlights:
▪ Asked about how he approaches the game: “You’ve seen the movie ‘Assassin’s Creed,’ right?...I look at it like I’m one of those guys. I take my assignment down and I take it seriously. I take it like this is the only thing I have to do in life and I dissect it.”
▪ On his need to be cocky when he plays: “You have to ooze with confidence when you walk onto the field...It’s just like any type of animal. How they walk. How they carry themselves. They pick up on that.”
▪ On Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant: “That’s a guy. Just a guy. Dez was Dez in 2012, ‘13, ‘14. Maybe ‘14. Now? He’s a guy.”
▪ On Beckham: “He tries to be a tough guy. He tries to put on this persona which he’s not. Because he’s always going to have his head on a swivel. Always. Always when we play each other....He does things he normally wouldn’t do because of all the pressure and added hype that he has to put on his whole persona. He’s not this guy....When people get physical, though, like the Minnesota game, he acts out. He’s a kid. He’s a big kid, man.”
