Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera ranks top 10 in NFL power rankings

The No. 1 head football coach in the NFC South is Carolina Panther head man Ron Rivera.
In the latest NFL.com power rankings for head coaches, Rivera checks in at No. 8. He’s one spot above the next NFC South coach, New Orleans’ Sean Payton. Rivera is a two-time Associated Press NFL coach of the year.
The list was compiled by considering “wins, impact, experience and their immediate future.”
Rivera, of course, would like to put the Panthers, immediately, back atop the NFC South and into Super Bowl contention again.
As for who is No. 1 on the coaches list? C’mon. It’s New England’s Bill Belichick, followed by Seattle’s Pete Carroll and Green Bay’s Mike McCarthy.
