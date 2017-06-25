Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera (right) is ranked among the NFL’s top 10 coaches in a new power ranking the league released Sunday night
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera (right) is ranked among the NFL’s top 10 coaches in a new power ranking the league released Sunday night David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera (right) is ranked among the NFL’s top 10 coaches in a new power ranking the league released Sunday night David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Panther Tracks

Panther Tracks

News (and everything else) on the Carolina Panthers

Panther Tracks

June 25, 2017 9:58 PM

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera ranks top 10 in NFL power rankings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

The No. 1 head football coach in the NFC South is Carolina Panther head man Ron Rivera.

In the latest NFL.com power rankings for head coaches, Rivera checks in at No. 8. He’s one spot above the next NFC South coach, New Orleans’ Sean Payton. Rivera is a two-time Associated Press NFL coach of the year.

The list was compiled by considering “wins, impact, experience and their immediate future.”

Rivera, of course, would like to put the Panthers, immediately, back atop the NFC South and into Super Bowl contention again.

As for who is No. 1 on the coaches list? C’mon. It’s New England’s Bill Belichick, followed by Seattle’s Pete Carroll and Green Bay’s Mike McCarthy.

Where does your team’s coach rank? Click the link to find out.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Michael Oher's Mom, Leigh Anne Tuohy Discussing her Son

Michael Oher's Mom, Leigh Anne Tuohy Discussing her Son 2:15

Michael Oher's Mom, Leigh Anne Tuohy Discussing her Son
C5 at the Super Bowl: Monday and Tuesday 0:46

C5 at the Super Bowl: Monday and Tuesday
Super Bowl ads - by the numbers 2:51

Super Bowl ads - by the numbers

View More Video