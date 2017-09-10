Social media reacts to Panthers NFL season-opening win over 49ers

For a debut, the Carolina Panthers 23-3 win over the 49ers was far from perfect, but judging by social media, it was satisfying for Panthers’ fans.

Coming off a disappointing 6-10 season, Carolina’s defense clamped down on the 49ers early and didn’t let up. Luke Kuechly was Luke Kuechly again, after suffering two concussions last year, and new Panther Julius Peppers got a sack.

On offense, quarterback Cam Newton wasn’t super sharp. He missed some throws high, an old bugaboo, and missed a wide open gimme touchdown pass.

Newton, however, threw the short, quick pass often and didn’t hold onto the ball much. He got better as the game went on. He was 6-for-6 in the second half, for example, for 63 yards. His line also did a much better on protection. Rookie Christian McCaffrey had some nice moments and was so good that the 49ers may’ve paid him a little too much attention a few times, allowing teammates to get open. Newton also hit McCaffrey a few times, too.

Overall, the Panthers appeared to be a much better team than a year ago -- even if they did beat-up a team not expected to make much noise this season. San Francisco, for example, allowed 20 or more points for the 16th straight game.

Twitter noticed a little change from the 2016 Panthers.

I always hate picking the teams that travel East to West or West to East if the talent difference isn't HUGE but I underestimated Panthers D — Mitchell Lea (@mitchellea10) September 10, 2017

I don't care if it's only the strip-mined #49ers, but seeing the #Panthers open the season like this is more than encouraging. #KeepPounding — Landry E. Heaton (@LanRovr0) September 10, 2017

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) cannot catch a pass as he is defended by Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

Cam’s Fakeout

The game, really, had very little drama -- well except when Newton ran left on a bootleg and lept over a defender near the sidelines and landed on his surgically repaired throwing shoulder. Newton laid on the ground for a minute, feigning injury, before popping up and toss-spinning the ball to a ref and flashing his familiar big smile.

Cam newton trolled everyone, faked like he was hurt then stood up smiling — Kamden williams (@kamden7809) September 10, 2017

Cam Newton laying there acting like he was hurt and then getting up and smiling made me laugh out loud. — Brooke (@brookehorn28) September 10, 2017

McCaffrey’s debut

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

Another big story was the NFL debut of McCaffrey. He showed off the shiftiness and quickness that Panthers veterans had gushed about in preseason. One of his former teammates, Austin Duke, gushed about him Sunday. Duke, a former Independence High star, was on Carolina’s roster in preseason.

That boy @run__cmc is scary in space! My God — Austin P. Duke (@TheAus10Duke) September 10, 2017

Christian McCaffrey being on the Panthers is probably the best thing to ever happen to Jonathan Stewart. He's so much more effective — Mitchell Lea (@mitchellea10) September 10, 2017

He had a fourth quarter fumble -- after being stripped on a reverse-field run. Earlier in the game, the 49ers were successful in pulling the ball away, after McCaffrey was down.

That play's a reminder that Christian McCaffrey's still a rookie... pic.twitter.com/xAfJXvw0hl — Ryan Chell (@RyanChell87) September 10, 2017

And the view from San Francisco

Well, 49ers fans, as you might expect, were not exactly thrilled by Sunday’s proceedings.

I guess I won't be wearing my 49ers shirt anytime soon. — Cee Cee (@Cee_Ceelicious) September 10, 2017

49ers can't get off the field. Disappointed with the effort. But they ere always going to be really bad this season. — SFGiantsGuy (@SFGiantsGuy) September 10, 2017