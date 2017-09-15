In a new sporting good commercial with a famous rapper, Panthers QB Cam Newton proclaims he’s a different type of quarterback
In a new sporting good commercial with a famous rapper, Panthers QB Cam Newton proclaims he’s a different type of quarterback Marcio Jose Sanchez AP
In a new sporting good commercial with a famous rapper, Panthers QB Cam Newton proclaims he’s a different type of quarterback Marcio Jose Sanchez AP
Panther Tracks

Panther Tracks

News (and everything else) on the Carolina Panthers

Panther Tracks

Panthers Cam Newton says he’s a different QB, uses 2 Chainz commercial to express views

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

September 15, 2017 10:33 AM

Back in May, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrated his 28th birthday with a big budget video filmed in Costa Rica. On the video, Cam did a pretty convincing lip-sync to rapper 2 Chainz’s hit “Birthday Song.” Panthers lineman Ryan Kalil later did an uproarious spoof of the original.

Now, Newton and 2 Chainz have teamed up again in ad for Champs Sports. Throughout the video, Newton is seen dancing while wearing some of his signature style of big hats and bright-colored clothing. He also had something to say.

“I’m all about sticking out and sticking up,” Newton said in the spot. “I’m not here to fit into your world. I’m here to make my own....I’m a quarterback. A different quarterback. I’m bold because so much of our influence as professional athletes not only comes on the field but it comes off the field as well. I’m big on expressing yourself in any light, from philanthropic views, athletic views, social views, it doesn’t matter. For a person to look at the way I play, for a person to look at the way I dress, the way I live my life. I want them all to be inspired.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Michael Oher's mom, Leigh Anne Tuohy, discusses her son

Michael Oher's mom, Leigh Anne Tuohy, discusses her son 2:15

Michael Oher's mom, Leigh Anne Tuohy, discusses her son
C5 at the Super Bowl: Monday and Tuesday 0:46

C5 at the Super Bowl: Monday and Tuesday
Super Bowl ads - by the numbers 2:51

Super Bowl ads - by the numbers

View More Video