Panthers Cam Newton says he’s a different QB, uses 2 Chainz commercial to express views

As a kid, @CameronNewton dreamed about building his own shoe.— The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) September 8, 2017
With the C1N launch, his vision comes to life.
(with @UnderArmour) pic.twitter.com/TAZJ82C1V9
Back in May, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrated his 28th birthday with a big budget video filmed in Costa Rica. On the video, Cam did a pretty convincing lip-sync to rapper 2 Chainz’s hit “Birthday Song.” Panthers lineman Ryan Kalil later did an uproarious spoof of the original.
Now, Newton and 2 Chainz have teamed up again in ad for Champs Sports. Throughout the video, Newton is seen dancing while wearing some of his signature style of big hats and bright-colored clothing. He also had something to say.
“I’m all about sticking out and sticking up,” Newton said in the spot. “I’m not here to fit into your world. I’m here to make my own....I’m a quarterback. A different quarterback. I’m bold because so much of our influence as professional athletes not only comes on the field but it comes off the field as well. I’m big on expressing yourself in any light, from philanthropic views, athletic views, social views, it doesn’t matter. For a person to look at the way I play, for a person to look at the way I dress, the way I live my life. I want them all to be inspired.”
•i’mNÖThéréTÖf1tINTÖyöurWÖRLD. i’mHÊRÊtôMAKÊmyÖWN.• @champssports @UnderArmour @2chainz #WeKnowGame pic.twitter.com/Pwv0cNG7VI— Cameron Newton (@CameronNewton) September 12, 2017
