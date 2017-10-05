ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith: ‘I expected better’ from Panthers QB Cam Newton

It’s been a rough 24 hours for Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who made what many consider to be a sexist comment to a Charlotte Observer female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday.
Newton’s comments were headline news for network news shows Thursday morning, and video of him saying “it’s funny to hear a female talk about (pass) routes” is still trending heavily on social media.
On ESPN’s “First Take” show Thursday morning, Stephen A. Smith expressed major disappointment in Newton, whom he expected to be more mature than this at this stage of his career, he said.
“I expected better from him,” Smith said. “I’ve spoken to Cam on several occasions in the past and I’ve interviewed him once or twice and find him to be far more intelligent than he came across in this particular instance. I find him to be far more thoughtful than he came across in this particular instance.
“That’s where the disappointment really resonates with him. If you know anything about (Newton), one of the problems he has is that he thinks too much, where he overthinks; too sensitive; too cognizant of what other people think; how they may react; how they may feel.
“Knowing that, for him to make the statement he made, to conduct himself the way he conducted himself, and then have an opportunity to address it privately with her and refusing to ...makes it even more alarming.”
