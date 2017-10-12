Panthers-Eagles halftime show to feature 3 old-school rappers

Carolina Panthers fans can party like it’s 1989 at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday night.
At halftime of the team’s NFC matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, the crowd will be treated to a mini-concert by a trio of rappers from yesteryear: Rob Base, Young MC and Biz Markie.
Expect classic cuts like Base’s “It Takes Two,” Young’s “Bust a Move” and Biz’s “Just a Friend.”
Before the game, retired U.S. Navy officer Generald Wilson will perform the national anthem. In recent weeks, Wilson has sung the anthem at an NHL game between Chicago and St. Louis and at an NFL game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia (as members of both teams locked arms).
Kickoff Thursday night is at 8:25 p.m. CBS Sports will broadcast the game.
