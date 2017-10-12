Social media reacts to Philadelphia Eagles 28, Carolina Panthers 23

More Videos

Panthers Julius Peppers: Not everyone will understand why he sat out national anthem 2:35

Panthers Julius Peppers: Not everyone will understand why he sat out national anthem

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium 1:25

'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium

'Keep Pounding' theme set for Thursday's Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles 0:37

'Keep Pounding' theme set for Thursday's Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles

The Rev. Raymond Johnson on 'Kneel-In': We are standing up for America 0:32

The Rev. Raymond Johnson on 'Kneel-In': We are standing up for America

Charlotte's Malcolm Garland on purpose of 'Kneel-In' protests 0:36

Charlotte's Malcolm Garland on purpose of 'Kneel-In' protests

Kneeling a call for conversation 1:10

Kneeling a call for conversation

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Charlotte police shoot, kill man who had his hands raised 0:21

Charlotte police shoot, kill man who had his hands raised

  Panthers coach Ron Rivera questioned about decisions near end of half, game

    Reporters question Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera concerning the decisions made near the end of the fourth quarter and half by the team following their 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday.

Reporters question Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera concerning the decisions made near the end of the fourth quarter and half by the team following their 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday.
Reporters question Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera concerning the decisions made near the end of the fourth quarter and half by the team following their 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Social media reacts to Philadelphia Eagles 28, Carolina Panthers 23

By Langston Wertz Jr.

October 12, 2017 11:49 PM

After playing sluggishly in most of Thursday’s 28-23 loss to Philadelphia on a nationally televised Thursday night NFL game, Cam Newton had the Panthers driving for a potential game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Moving into Eagles territory, the Panthers called a succession of long passes, and Newton was pressured on each. Then, he tossed his third interception of the game, bringing to an abrupt halt a streak of performances on the road at New England and at Detroit that, at least temporarily, inserted Newton into the 2017 NFL MVP race.

And then, it was over -- almost.

Newton and the Panthers (4-2) got another chance, but Newton missed a pass to Christian McCaffrey on fourth and 1 near midfield. On third down and 1, the Panthers passed as CBS announcer Tony Romo was begging for a run. Newton’s pass was deflected.

Social media, suffice to say, was not happy.

Panthers run game goes bye-bye

Remember when the Panthers had a running game?

It was hard to find in last week’s resplendent win at Detroit, and it was almost non-existent during Thursday.

Cam’s big scoring run

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Bob Leverone AP

Newton had a highlight run in the first half for a score that got Twitter talking.

Newton later had perhaps an even more impressive run, where he appeared to score while leaping over two Eagles defenders. After a replay, the officials’ call -- which placed the ball at the 1 -- was upheld. Newton hit Christian McCaffrey with a 1-yard scoring pass on the next play.

Eagles’ fans have issues with officiating

Despite the fact that their team was leading, Philadelphia fans, or at least some of them, had big issues with the game officials Thursday night in Charlotte (even after Newton’s clear touchdown run above was called back). This tweet was indicative.

Kuechly’s injury that could change the season

In the second quarter, Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly left the field after an injury. CBS reported he was being evaluated for a concussion, which would be his third.

Kuechly appeared to be hit in the head and neck area late in the second quarter.

Fans immediately thought of the two concussions he suffered that shortened his 2016 season.

Even some Eagles’ fans, appreciating the talent of Carolina’s linebacker, were hoping he was OK.

Prior to the play, Kuechly was having a monster game and certainly getting the attention CBS color man Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboy quarterback.

