Social media reacts to Philadelphia Eagles 28, Carolina Panthers 23

After playing sluggishly in most of Thursday’s 28-23 loss to Philadelphia on a nationally televised Thursday night NFL game, Cam Newton had the Panthers driving for a potential game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Moving into Eagles territory, the Panthers called a succession of long passes, and Newton was pressured on each. Then, he tossed his third interception of the game, bringing to an abrupt halt a streak of performances on the road at New England and at Detroit that, at least temporarily, inserted Newton into the 2017 NFL MVP race.
And then, it was over -- almost.
Shula said so RT @SteveReedAP: NOt sure why Panthers have thrown deep twice— Braveheart (@TJ_BRAVEHEART) October 13, 2017
Newton and the Panthers (4-2) got another chance, but Newton missed a pass to Christian McCaffrey on fourth and 1 near midfield. On third down and 1, the Panthers passed as CBS announcer Tony Romo was begging for a run. Newton’s pass was deflected.
Social media, suffice to say, was not happy.
Whoever is calling the plays for the Panthers just lost that game— Bryce Byrd (@Byrddddd) October 13, 2017
Panthers run game goes bye-bye
Remember when the Panthers had a running game?
It was hard to find in last week’s resplendent win at Detroit, and it was almost non-existent during Thursday.
Me looking for the panthers run game pic.twitter.com/kdKDHRGZdG— juän (@CobraGuns92) October 13, 2017
How I feel about Carolinas run game right now. @Panthers @CatScratchReadr pic.twitter.com/vfSaYOH2md— . (@Captainxpunchx) October 13, 2017
Regardless of win tonight, the Panthers aren’t going anywhere without a run game. And no, Cam scrambles don’t count.#TNF— Adam Marshall (@AdamMarshall909) October 13, 2017
Cam’s big scoring run
Newton had a highlight run in the first half for a score that got Twitter talking.
Every second of this is great. Shouts to Cam. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/aCfdfHP8Id— Daniel Dudley (@DDisBORED) October 13, 2017
Newton later had perhaps an even more impressive run, where he appeared to score while leaping over two Eagles defenders. After a replay, the officials’ call -- which placed the ball at the 1 -- was upheld. Newton hit Christian McCaffrey with a 1-yard scoring pass on the next play.
Superman wears Cam jammies pic.twitter.com/G2PzNvLFfV— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 13, 2017
Eagles’ fans have issues with officiating
Despite the fact that their team was leading, Philadelphia fans, or at least some of them, had big issues with the game officials Thursday night in Charlotte (even after Newton’s clear touchdown run above was called back). This tweet was indicative.
Kuechly’s injury that could change the season
In the second quarter, Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly left the field after an injury. CBS reported he was being evaluated for a concussion, which would be his third.
Panthers LB Luke Kuechly is being evaluated for a concussion. Obviously, he has a history of them.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2017
Kuechly appeared to be hit in the head and neck area late in the second quarter.
The play where Luke Kuechly was hurt pic.twitter.com/IYDCtTpGmg— Cody Dalton (@CodyDaltonCVCC) October 13, 2017
Fans immediately thought of the two concussions he suffered that shortened his 2016 season.
Now Luke is out? I wish I could go back and find my every- week tweet about Panthers big injuries. Utterly devastating.— Nate Allen (@TweetsByNate) October 13, 2017
Even some Eagles’ fans, appreciating the talent of Carolina’s linebacker, were hoping he was OK.
As much as I want my eagles to win I'm hoping @LukeKuechly is ok, the guy can flat out ball one of my favorite players to watch in the NFL— James Brakewell (@jamesbrakewell) October 13, 2017
Prior to the play, Kuechly was having a monster game and certainly getting the attention CBS color man Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboy quarterback.
Tony Romo says “10 times a game” he would hear Luke Kuechly calls out the exact play he was about to call.— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 13, 2017
“Man should I change it???”
Since Luke Kuechly entered the NFL in 2012, no other Linebacker has more tackles or interceptions that him. #KeepPounding— (@TacosNSlurpees) October 12, 2017
