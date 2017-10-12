Social media reacts to Philadelphia Eagles 28, Carolina Panthers 23

After playing sluggishly in most of Thursday’s 28-23 loss to Philadelphia on a nationally televised Thursday night NFL game, Cam Newton had the Panthers driving for a potential game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Moving into Eagles territory, the Panthers called a succession of long passes, and Newton was pressured on each. Then, he tossed his third interception of the game, bringing to an abrupt halt a streak of performances on the road at New England and at Detroit that, at least temporarily, inserted Newton into the 2017 NFL MVP race.

And then, it was over -- almost.

Shula said so RT @SteveReedAP: NOt sure why Panthers have thrown deep twice — Braveheart (@TJ_BRAVEHEART) October 13, 2017

Newton and the Panthers (4-2) got another chance, but Newton missed a pass to Christian McCaffrey on fourth and 1 near midfield. On third down and 1, the Panthers passed as CBS announcer Tony Romo was begging for a run. Newton’s pass was deflected.

Social media, suffice to say, was not happy.

Whoever is calling the plays for the Panthers just lost that game — Bryce Byrd (@Byrddddd) October 13, 2017

Panthers run game goes bye-bye

Remember when the Panthers had a running game?

It was hard to find in last week’s resplendent win at Detroit, and it was almost non-existent during Thursday.

Me looking for the panthers run game pic.twitter.com/kdKDHRGZdG — juän (@CobraGuns92) October 13, 2017

Regardless of win tonight, the Panthers aren’t going anywhere without a run game. And no, Cam scrambles don’t count.#TNF — Adam Marshall (@AdamMarshall909) October 13, 2017

Cam’s big scoring run

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone) Bob Leverone AP

Newton had a highlight run in the first half for a score that got Twitter talking.

Every second of this is great. Shouts to Cam. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/aCfdfHP8Id — Daniel Dudley (@DDisBORED) October 13, 2017

Newton later had perhaps an even more impressive run, where he appeared to score while leaping over two Eagles defenders. After a replay, the officials’ call -- which placed the ball at the 1 -- was upheld. Newton hit Christian McCaffrey with a 1-yard scoring pass on the next play.

Superman wears Cam jammies pic.twitter.com/G2PzNvLFfV — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 13, 2017

Eagles’ fans have issues with officiating

Despite the fact that their team was leading, Philadelphia fans, or at least some of them, had big issues with the game officials Thursday night in Charlotte (even after Newton’s clear touchdown run above was called back). This tweet was indicative.

I can't believe the amount of bias calls going on in this game talk about home field advantage. #Eagles #NFL #refsSuck #Panthers #PHIvsCAR — Greg (@Garmstrong7895) October 13, 2017

Kuechly’s injury that could change the season

In the second quarter, Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly left the field after an injury. CBS reported he was being evaluated for a concussion, which would be his third.

Panthers LB Luke Kuechly is being evaluated for a concussion. Obviously, he has a history of them. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2017

Kuechly appeared to be hit in the head and neck area late in the second quarter.

The play where Luke Kuechly was hurt pic.twitter.com/IYDCtTpGmg — Cody Dalton (@CodyDaltonCVCC) October 13, 2017

Fans immediately thought of the two concussions he suffered that shortened his 2016 season.

Now Luke is out? I wish I could go back and find my every- week tweet about Panthers big injuries. Utterly devastating. — Nate Allen (@TweetsByNate) October 13, 2017

Even some Eagles’ fans, appreciating the talent of Carolina’s linebacker, were hoping he was OK.

As much as I want my eagles to win I'm hoping @LukeKuechly is ok, the guy can flat out ball one of my favorite players to watch in the NFL — James Brakewell (@jamesbrakewell) October 13, 2017

Prior to the play, Kuechly was having a monster game and certainly getting the attention CBS color man Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboy quarterback.

Tony Romo says “10 times a game” he would hear Luke Kuechly calls out the exact play he was about to call.







“Man should I change it???” — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 13, 2017