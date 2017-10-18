Cam Newton was named the biggest trash-talker at the QB position in a recent ESPN survey of more than 150 players.
Cam Newton was named the biggest trash-talker at the QB position in a recent ESPN survey of more than 150 players. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Is Cam Newton the NFL’s best trash-talking quarterback? Players think so.

By LaVendrick Smith

October 18, 2017 3:21 PM

Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Cam Newton is the NFL’s biggest trash-talker at the quarterback position, according to a recent ESPN survey of 155 NFL players.

Players who participated in the survey by ESPN’s NFL Nation were asked several things about the league’s quarterbacks, including which quarterback was the most overrated, the quarterback they expect to win the most Super Bowls over the next decade and which player they would most like to sack.

Newton was considered the NFL quarterback who talks the most trash, receiving 26 percent of the vote from players surveyed. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers was behind Newton with 24 percent of the vote. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady rounded out the list.

Newton is, of course, known for on-field theatrics and celebrations, which came under criticism during the 2015 season. He most notably angered Tennessee Titans players after he danced in the Titans’ end zone. A mom in Tennessee penned a letter to him after the dance expressing her displeasure.

“I’m a firm believer if you don’t like it, keep me out (of the end zone),” Newton said at the time.

