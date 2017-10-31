More Videos

Pause
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is very happy for wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin following his touchdown pass reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium. Newton prayed for Benjamin who was playing in Florida for the first time following his mother’s passing. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Social media reaction to Carolina Panthers trading Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 31, 2017 05:22 PM

Social media lit up quickly Tuesday afternoon, just before kids went out for Halloween, after the Carolina Panthers sent former No. 1 draft pick Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo.

The Bills sent third- and seventh-round draft picks in the 2018 draft in return for the rights to Benjamin, according to a league source.

Benjamin -- who left practice early two weeks ago, frustrated about a knee injury -- had become one of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s top targets. This season Benjamin has 32 catches, third on the team behind rookie Christian McCaffrey and Devin Funchess.

The Observer’s Joe Person got the reason the trade was made from Panthers’ GM Marty Hurney.

Here’s some early takes on the trade from fans. Panthers fans didn’t seem too happy. Even Carolina’s No. 1 celebrity fan, Stephen Curry of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, seemed befuddled.

Comment from discussion KB To Buffalo.

Here was the reaction from Carolina defensive star Kawaan Short.

Many Bills fans, on the other hand, seemed elated, particularly former Bills superstar receiver Andre Reed.

An ESPN NFL reporter also liked the trade on the Bills end.

Pause
