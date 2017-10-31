Social media reaction to Carolina Panthers trading Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo

Social media lit up quickly Tuesday afternoon, just before kids went out for Halloween, after the Carolina Panthers sent former No. 1 draft pick Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo.
The Bills sent third- and seventh-round draft picks in the 2018 draft in return for the rights to Benjamin, according to a league source.
Kelvin Benjamin trade comes two weeks he walked off the practice field on his own. Said he was frustrated about injury.— Joe Person (@josephperson) October 31, 2017
Benjamin -- who left practice early two weeks ago, frustrated about a knee injury -- had become one of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s top targets. This season Benjamin has 32 catches, third on the team behind rookie Christian McCaffrey and Devin Funchess.
The Observer’s Joe Person got the reason the trade was made from Panthers’ GM Marty Hurney.
On Benjamin trade: Marty Hurney says Panthers wanted more speed on the field and different skill sets among WRs.— Joe Person (@josephperson) October 31, 2017
Here’s some early takes on the trade from fans. Panthers fans didn’t seem too happy. Even Carolina’s No. 1 celebrity fan, Stephen Curry of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, seemed befuddled.
Please help me understand this madness.... https://t.co/lds3DE9ujf— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) October 31, 2017
Kelvin Benjamin for a 3rd?? I bet Cam is furious right now! #Panthers pic.twitter.com/autzqIoRuB— Casey Beaman (@BeamanDJ) October 31, 2017
"Cam, what are your thoughts on the Kelvin Benjamin trade?"— CAR Panthers News (@CarPanthersNews) October 31, 2017
Cam: pic.twitter.com/fR9K31h4Tq
What a disappointment for the Carolina Panthers organization. I believe Kelvin Benjamin is a better wide receiver than Devin Funchess. https://t.co/ir0WNySH78— Keenan Betz (@surebetkeenan) October 31, 2017
Well this NFL trade deadline sucked. My @MiamiDolphins traded away Jay Ajayi for nothing and the @Panthers traded away Kelvin Benjamin pic.twitter.com/vOSJciffhX— Kyle Wood (@JKWood3) October 31, 2017
Panthers trade Kelvin Benjamin for 3 and 7th round draft picks #keeppounding ....... pic.twitter.com/H7xki7onaG— Clay Griffith (@chefcurymcflury) October 31, 2017
Here was the reaction from Carolina defensive star Kawaan Short.
♂️.....— Kawann Short (@kk_mr93) October 31, 2017
Many Bills fans, on the other hand, seemed elated, particularly former Bills superstar receiver Andre Reed.
Kelvin Benjamin makes perfect sense in Bills Offense!Big body receiver who bring challenges to defenses— Andre Reed (@Andre_Reed83) October 31, 2017
OMG Kelvin Benjamin is the best gift I've ever gotten. #Bills. WOW— Kevin Massare (@KevinMassare) October 31, 2017
- bills get a 6th for marcell dareus— charles mcdonald (@FourVerts) October 31, 2017
- bills trade a 3rd and a 7th for kelvin benjamin pic.twitter.com/Wa2Hp8lk2u
An ESPN NFL reporter also liked the trade on the Bills end.
Bills WRs so far this season:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 31, 2017
Receptions: 45 (fewest in NFL)
Receiving yards: 594 (fewest in NFL)
Enter, Kelvin Benjamin.
