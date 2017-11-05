Social media reacts to Panthers slow start, bounce back win vs Atlanta

More Videos 0:34 Panthers Ron Rivera’s initial evaluation of Carolina’s win over Atlanta Falcons Pause 0:53 Panthers Cam Newton prepares for Falcons 0:50 Charlotte voters head to the polls 5:31 This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon 2:26 Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 1:26 Bike lanes in Charlotte 1:38 Several dead in Texas Church shooting 1:58 Charlotte Catholic 49, Marvin Ridge 21 0:38 EPIX documentary "Danica": Danica Patrick is serious about winning. 1:38 Son starts college early, mom finishes degree she stopped when her fiance was killed. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey talks about team’s offense in win over the Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey gives credit to the O-line in win vs. the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey gives credit to the O-line in win vs. the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

