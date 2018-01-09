Panthers fire offensive coordinator Mike Shula and QB coach Ken Dorsey. Social media reacts

Probably no coach on the Carolina Panthers’ staff has endured as much criticism as offensive coordinator Mike Shula over the past few years.
On Tuesday, Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey were fired. Shula had been in Carolina for seven seasons. He was quarterbacks coach for two and offensive coordinator since 2013. Dorsey was quarterbacks coach for the past five seasons.
In 2017, the Panthers were 19th in total offense (323.7 yards per game) and 28th in passing (192.3). They were No. 12 in points per game (22.7).
Social media reaction was quick. Here’s a sampling.
Mike Shula fired from the panthers; steps in the right direction— Ben Katzenstein (@Ben_Katzz) January 9, 2018
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS! #Panthers— J E (@jflotv) January 9, 2018
Even if the #Panthers upped all their personnel… drafted the guys you wanted, signed the free agents you wanted… I still don’t think Shula is the guy that would maximize them or Cam.— Edgar Salmingo, Jr. (@PanthersAnalyst) January 9, 2018
All this time, I always thought Cam made Shula look good, not the other way around.
Not like #PantherNation has been calling for his head all season #AboutTime pic.twitter.com/4fIy7Zv23j— lazylad (@lazylad50) January 9, 2018
I would like to announce that the Carolina Panthers have already won the offseason— Kanyon Combs (@KanyonCombs80) January 9, 2018
