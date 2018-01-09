Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, center, stands between quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey, left and offensive coordinator Mike Shula, right. The Panthers released both coaches Tuesday
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, center, stands between quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey, left and offensive coordinator Mike Shula, right. The Panthers released both coaches Tuesday Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, center, stands between quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey, left and offensive coordinator Mike Shula, right. The Panthers released both coaches Tuesday Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Panther Tracks

Panther Tracks

News (and everything else) on the Carolina Panthers

Panther Tracks

Panthers fire offensive coordinator Mike Shula and QB coach Ken Dorsey. Social media reacts

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 09, 2018 12:34 PM

Probably no coach on the Carolina Panthers’ staff has endured as much criticism as offensive coordinator Mike Shula over the past few years.

On Tuesday, Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey were fired. Shula had been in Carolina for seven seasons. He was quarterbacks coach for two and offensive coordinator since 2013. Dorsey was quarterbacks coach for the past five seasons.

In 2017, the Panthers were 19th in total offense (323.7 yards per game) and 28th in passing (192.3). They were No. 12 in points per game (22.7).

Social media reaction was quick. Here’s a sampling.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Panthers Julius Peppers: This feels like a championship defense

    Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers said earlier in the year that this team's defense was the best he has played on during his career. Following practice on Thursday, January 4, 2018 Peppers was asked if it felt like a championship caliber defense and he says yes.

Panthers Julius Peppers: This feels like a championship defense

Panthers Julius Peppers: This feels like a championship defense 0:38

Panthers Julius Peppers: This feels like a championship defense
Michael Oher's mom, Leigh Anne Tuohy, discusses her son 2:15

Michael Oher's mom, Leigh Anne Tuohy, discusses her son
C5 at the Super Bowl: Monday and Tuesday 0:46

C5 at the Super Bowl: Monday and Tuesday

View More Video