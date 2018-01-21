No Gronk? No problem. Tom Brady, Patriots, rally past Jacksonville to reach Super Bowl

Tom Brady in a big game is about as much a certainty as the proverbial death and taxes.
Down two scores in the AFC Championship Sunday, facing one of the best defenses in the world, Tom Brady found a phone booth, found his Superman cape, and calmly led the New England Patriots to another Super Bowl.
The Patriots rallied to beat Jacksonville 24-20, and Brady added to his legend without his favorite target, tight end Rob Gronkowski, who left the game with an apparent concussion in the first half.
Brady threw two fourth quarter touchdown passes to help his team overcome a 20-10 fourth quarter deficit. After the first, a pumped up Patriots defense quickly stopped Jacksonville.
And even before Brady took the field, down 20-17 with six minutes left, some fans were already calling it.
I've seen this story so many times that I'm not even anxious. Brady will win it in the final minutes. #JAXvsNE— Jacob T. Manbeck, Esq. (@ManbeckEsq) January 21, 2018
Here we go...Tom Brady game-winning touchdown drive. Just wait #JAXvsNE— Jonathan Glover (@Notorious_JMG1) January 21, 2018
But this time, Brady didn’t score. He was human. The Patriots punted. Brady let his defense help him and Danny Amendola returned a punt to the the Jacksonville 30. From there, TB 12 did his thing, finally finding Amendola in the back of the end zone and Amendola made a historically good catch.
Brady finished the game, completing 26-of-38 passes for 290 yards and those two fourth quarter touchdown passes.
Wow. #JAXvsNE #AFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/vMJmitIn16— kef (@kef) January 21, 2018
WHAT A THROW AND WHAT A CATCH BY THE CLUTCHEST PATRIOT RECEIVER DANNY AMENDOLA.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 21, 2018
So, in the end, Brady took his tean the required 30 yards and stuck his team in the Super Bowl for the eighth time in his career. In two weeks, Brady will try to win his sixth Super Bowl ring.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have won an NFL record six Super Bowl titles as a franchise, through Steel Curtains and Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin. In two weeks, one man could catch a franchise.
Reaction was electric.
American football...— Jonny Moulds (@JonnyMoulds) January 21, 2018
BLOODY HELL.
Tom Brady strikes AGAIN...even without Gronk. Incredible!#GoPats #GOAT #Brady #JAXvsNE #NFLPlayoffs
Brady best.#JAXvsNE— MetsRockies (@MetsRox) January 21, 2018
tom brady really is no question no doubt no arguing it no way around it no other way to see it or say it the greatest quarterback of all time wow— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) January 21, 2018
Live look in at Tom Brady after this game: pic.twitter.com/2p9UriK2YM— Jordan McCarthy (@JPDMacca) January 21, 2018
