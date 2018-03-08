Report: Former Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart meeting with NFC rival, trying to extend career

Less than a week after being cut by the Carolina Panthers, running back Jonathan Stewart is trying to resurrect his career in the pacific northwest.
NFL Network reporter Mike Garafalo reported via social media that Stewart was visiting the Seattle Seahawks Thursday.
Garafalo tweeted that the Seahawks are “looking at all options to get that ground game going.”
Stewart, who will turn 31 this month, played at Carolina for 10 years. In 2017, he ran for a career-low 3.4 yards per carry, totaling 680 yards. Seattle, however, doesn’t have a current back on the roster who ran for more than 250.
Stewart ended his career with the Panthers as the franchise’s career rushing leader, finishing with 7,318 rushing yards. His 1,699 rushing attempts are also the most in franchise history. He has 58 total total touchdowns -- 51 rushing, seven receiving. That ranks second in Panthers’ history.
Thank you Carolina for an amazing 10 years! Grateful to God for the many blessings he’s given me and my family through the panther organization and the Charlotte community! Thank you panther nation for all of the love over the years! I will always #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/xT7rXo9RhQ— Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) March 2, 2018
