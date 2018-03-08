Jonathan Stewart, shown on move-out day after the season, reportedly visited with a Panthers NFC rival Thursday. Carolina released Stewart earlier this month.
Report: Former Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart meeting with NFC rival, trying to extend career

By Langston Wertz Jr.

March 08, 2018 05:37 PM

Less than a week after being cut by the Carolina Panthers, running back Jonathan Stewart is trying to resurrect his career in the pacific northwest.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafalo reported via social media that Stewart was visiting the Seattle Seahawks Thursday.

Garafalo tweeted that the Seahawks are “looking at all options to get that ground game going.”

Stewart, who will turn 31 this month, played at Carolina for 10 years. In 2017, he ran for a career-low 3.4 yards per carry, totaling 680 yards. Seattle, however, doesn’t have a current back on the roster who ran for more than 250.

Stewart ended his career with the Panthers as the franchise’s career rushing leader, finishing with 7,318 rushing yards. His 1,699 rushing attempts are also the most in franchise history. He has 58 total total touchdowns -- 51 rushing, seven receiving. That ranks second in Panthers’ history.

