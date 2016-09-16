Hockey

September 16, 2016 4:19 PM

Canes announce practice schedule

The Carolina Hurricanes will begin workouts on Sept. 23, the team announced Friday.

Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis announced the schedule for the team’s Raleigh-based training camp. With the exception of Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 8, practices are open to the public. The practice on Oct. 9 is open only to season ticket holders.

The team will hold the annual Caniac Carnival at PNC Arena on Sept. 25, including the Red-White scrimmage. The Canes’ exhibition schedule starts the next day.

The Hurricanes open the regular season Oct. 13 in Winnipeg.

