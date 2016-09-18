Darm wins Canes 5k, stays on run

Evan Darm won the fourth annual Canes 5k on Sunday and celebrated in predictable fashion — by going on another run.
Darm, a former Campbell distance runner who lives in Buies Creek, finished the race with a time of 16 minutes, 17 seconds, more than a minute ahead of the runner-up, Eric Baldwin of Willow Spring. Moments later, the two were off again.
“I ran for Campbell and I’m keeping fit a little bit,” said Darm, a graduate assistant coach for the Camels. “I really like the course. I would have loved some more competition to push it along … but I had fun with it.”
Darn, 23, said he was running in the Canes 5K for the first time. A few friends ran last year and liked it, he said. Plus he said he’s a hockey fan who grew up outside Chicago and became a devoted Chicago Blackhawks supporter, and now attends about 10 Hurricanes game a year.
All of the Canes 5k proceeds benefit the Hurricanes’ Kids ‘N Community Foundation, which funds children’s charities and education programs in North Carolina. More than 500 runners finished the race.
Brooke Sroka of Raleigh was the top female finisher at 21:56, 15th best overall in the 5K and just ahead of Kristen Mills of Raleigh.
The Canes’ hockey analyst, Eric Tulsky, was 14th at 21:55 — or 21:54.583, to be more precise for the analytics folks.
“It’s great cause,” Darm said. “It’s always nice whenever the money goes back to a charity or to the community. I wish more races did. It’s nice when a race fully gives back.”
Before the race, the Hurricanes players were introduced — an unofficial kickoff to the season. Many of the fans were getting their first look at such newcomers as Lee Stempniak, Bryan Bickell and Viktor Stalberg as John Forslund, the Canes’ TV play-by-play man, handled the intros.
In his last college race, at the Big South Outdoor Championships, Darm lost one of his shoes two laps into the 5,000 meters . He refused to quit, finishing seventh as he sustained second- and third-degree burns to his left foot.
The Canes 5k wasn’t painful for Darm. Having won the race, he waited as Baldwin, another Campbell runner and the two soon were back on the run.
