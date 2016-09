Lightning tops Canes in OT

5:41 Charlotte Checkers: 'A Beautiful War' Pause

5:40 A Beautiful War

2:07 Releasing the full tape

0:53 Police arrest Charlotte protester chanting 'Love'

1:00 Protest outside Jail Central

1:47 Week 4: Five bold predictions for Panthers at Falcons

0:33 Police-shooting protesters march at SouthPark

1:30 Carolyn Parsons keeps memory of daughter Erica Parsons alive

1:50 Trump suggests Clinton is the devil, Clinton describes what breaks her heart - Election Rewind

0:41 'Old Glory' goes on a record-setting ride