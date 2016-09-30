Lightning 2, Canes 1 (OT) | 09.30.16

The Lightning's Gabriel Dumont (61) dives for the puck in front of the Canes Victor Rask (49) during the third period of an NHL preseason game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Tampa Bay Lightning at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Sept. 30, 2016. The Lightning beat the Hurricanes 2-1 in OT.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes Lucas Wallmark (71), Trevor Carrick (46) and Raffi Torres (13) battle the Lightning's Gabriel Dumont (61) for the puck during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes Lucas Wallmark (71) and Raffi Torres (13) battle the Lightning's Matt Taormina (20) and Gabriel Dumont (61) for the puck during the first period .
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes Andrej Nestrasil (15) battles the Lightning's Dylan Blujus for the puck during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes Jordan Staal (11) and the Lightning's Brayden Point (36) and Michael Bournival (15) go for the puck during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes Ron Hainsey (65), Eddie Lack (31) and Justin Faulk (27) defend the Lightning's Joel Vermin (92) during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes Victor Rask (49) battles the Lightning's Tanner Richard (38) on a face-off during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes Eddie Lack (31) defends the net against the Lightning's Tanner Richard (38) during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes Phil DiGiuseppe (34) and the Lightning's Ondrej Palat (18) go for the puck during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Lightning's Tyler Johnson (9) drives between the Canes Elias lindholm (16) and Teuvo Teravainen (86) during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes Sebastian Aho (20) has an injury tended by a trainer during the third period. The Lightning were penalized for a double-minor high sticking penalty on the play.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes Jeff Skinner celebrates his power play goal during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes assistant coach Rod Brind'Amour diagrams a play during the third period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Lightning's Ondrej Palat (18) puts the game winning shot past the Canes Michael Leighton (32) during the overtime period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes goalie Michael leighton (32) reacts after the Lightning's Ondrej Palat (18) put the game winning shot past him during the overtime period of an NHL preseason game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Tampa Bay Lightning at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Sept. 30, 2016. The Lightning beat the Hurricanes 2-1 in OT.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com