Canes announce 81-game TV schedule

Fox Sports Carolinas and the Carolina Hurricanes announced Monday that 81 of the team’s 82 regular-season games during the 2016-17 season will be televised by the regional sports network.
Of the 81 televised games, 73 will be carried on Fox Sports Carolinas and eight on Fox Sports Southeast.
Carolina’s game at the New York Islanders on March 13 will be televised nationally.
All Hurricanes games televised on Fox Sports Carolinas and Fox Sports Southeast will be available via Fox Sports GO. Fox Sports GO is a free app that provides streaming video through select programming distributors.
John Forslund will handle the Hurricanes’ play-by-play duties for all Hurricanes games and Tripp Tracy will provide analysis.
