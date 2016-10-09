Canes claim Frk off waivers

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Sunday the team has claimed forward Martin Frk on waivers from the Detroit Red Wings.
Frk will join Carolina’s training camp following Monday’s scheduled off day.
Frk, 23, played 67 games in 2015-16 with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Grand Rapids Griffins, scoring 27 goals and earning 17 assists (44 points). His 27 goals last season ranked second among Griffins skaters, and his 11 power-play goals led the team and tied for fifth in the AHL.
“Martin played well in Grand Rapids last year, and took a step forward in his offensive production with 27 goals in 67 games,” Canes general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. “He has been a goal scorer at every level.”
The Pelhrimov, Czech Republic, native has played three full professional seasons since turning pro in 2013-14, and has scored 36 goals and earned 32 assists (68 points) in 148 career AHL regular-season games with Grand Rapids.
Detroit selected Frk, listed at 6-1 and 194 pounds, in the second round, 49th overall, of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He has yet to make his NHL debut.
