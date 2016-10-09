Cane sign defenseman Nakladal

The Carolina Hurricanes agreed to terms with defenseman Jakub Nakladal on Sunday on a one-year contract that will pay Nakladal $600,000 for the 2016-17 season.
Nakladal, 28, appeared in 27 games with the Calgary Flames in 2015-16, totaling five points and six penalty minutes, and averaging 14:11 of ice time per game. The Hradec Kralove, Cze., native also appeared in 35 American Hockey League (AHL) games with Stockton, earning 14 points.
Nakladal recently competed for the Czech Republic in the World Cup of Hockey.
“Jakub was solid in his first professional season in North America last season, and played well at the World Cup,” general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. “This gives us additional depth and experience along the blue line as we open the season this week.”
Defenseman Justin Faulk was injured Friday in the Canes’ seventh and last preseason game, missing practice Saturday and Sunday.
Prior to signing with Calgary, Nakladal spent the 2014-15 season with TPS Turko in Liiga, the top Finnish professional league, netting three goals and adding 12 assists (15 points) in 50 games.
Comments