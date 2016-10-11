Canes claim Klas Dahlbeck from Arizona

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday that they have claimed defenseman Klas Dahlbeck on waivers from Arizona.
“Klas is a big, left-shot defenseman who was a steady presence on the blue line last season for Arizona,” said general manager Ron Francis in a statement. “We wanted to take advantage of this opportunity to add to our organization’s depth on defense.”
Dahlbeck, 25, played in 71 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season, scoring two goals, with six assists (8 points) and averaging 15:43 of ice time per game.
Dahlbeck (6’3”, 207 lbs.) a native of Katrineholm, Sweden, made his NHL debut with Chicago on Dec. 6, 2014, and was traded to Arizona on Feb. 28, 2015. He has scored three goals and earned nine assists (12 points) in 94 career NHL regular-season games with the Blackhawks and the Coyotes. The Blackhawks drafted Dahlbeck in the third round, 79th overall, in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.
