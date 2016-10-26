PNC Arena upgrades announced

The Centennial Authority, in association with Gale Force Sports and Entertainment, on Wednesday announced the completion of several upgrades at PNC Arena.
The upgrades include four suites converted to two loge boxes, two club-level concession stands transformed into two upscale lounges and the installation of 360-degree LED ribbon boards on the lower and upper arena bowl fascia.
Construction on PNC Arena’s new amenities is complete and will debut at the Carolina Hurricanes’ home opener Friday against the New York Rangers.
“The Centennial Authority continues to keep PNC Arena ahead of the curve as a first-class sports and entertainment facility,” said Don Waddell, president of Gale Force Sports and Entertainment. “Through these investments, the Authority has shown its commitment to the community and our organization, allowing PNC Arena to offer the best possible experience for guests.”
The two new club lounges each feature three full bars, four culinary stations and 65-inch flat-screen televisions.
Because of the success of PNC Arena’s first loge box, which opened in late 2014, two locations have been added to the club level, with suite-style accommodations for four groups of four guests each.
Comments