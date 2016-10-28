Hurricanes 3, Rangers 2 | 10.28.16

The Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Faulk (27) is introduced at the start of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Oct. 28, 2016. It is the Canes home opener.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Faulk (27) is introduced at the start of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers.
The Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) is introduced at the start of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers.
NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounds the siren at the start an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers.
The Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) battles against the New York Rangers' Derek Stepan (21) during the first period.
The Carolina Hurricanes' Viktor Stalberg (25) battles against the New York Rangers' Marc Staal (18) during the first period.
The Carolina Hurricanes' Jay McClement (18) drives against the New York Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist (30) and Ryan McDonagh (27) during the first period.
The Carolina Hurricanes' Viktor Stalberg (25) battles against the New York Rangers' Mats Zuccarello (36) for the puck during the first period.
The Canes' head coach Bill Peters challenges a goal by the Rangers during the first period. He lost the challenge.
The Canes' Victor Rask (49) and Jaccob Slavin (74) battle the New York Rangers' Ryan McDonagh (27) and Jesper Fast (19) in front of the net during the first period.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) battles the New York Rangers' J.T. Miller (10) during the first period.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) battles the New York Rangers' Dan Girardi (5) during the first period.
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) works against the New York Rangers' Oscar Lindberg (24) during the first period.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his second goal of the game during the second period.
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) and Justin Faulk (27) defend the New York Rangers' Derek Stepan (21) during the second period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Oct. 28, 2016. It was the Canes home opener. The Canes beat the Rangers 3-2.
The Canes' Justin Faulk (27) works against the New York Rangers' Jesper Fast (19) during the second period.
The Canes' Klas Dahlbeck (6) hits the New York Rangers' J.T. Miller (10) during the second period.
The Canes' Victor Rask (49) battles the New York Rangers' Kevin Klein (8) and Brandon Pirri (73) during the second period.
The Canes' Jaccob Slavin (74) battles the New York Rangers' J.T. Miller (10) during the second period.
The Canes' Victor Rask (49) defends the New York Rangers' Jesper Fast (19) during the second period.
The Canes' celebrate the team's third goal during the second period. It was assumed that Jeff Skinner scored it for a hat trick, but it was later credited to Bryan Bickell (29).
The Canes' ice crew picks up hats as fans celebrate the team's third goal during the second period. It was assumed that Jeff Skinner scored it for a hat trick, but it was later credited to Bryan Bickell (29). Hats were given to all fans a home opener promotion.
