Flyers deny Canes another home-ice win with 4-3 victory

The Carolina Hurricanes, finally at home for a few games, were looking for a second straight win Sunday.
The Philadelphia Flyers wouldn’t let it happen, beating the Canes 4-3 at PNC Arena as defenseman Brandon Manning scored short-handed in the third period for the winning goal.
Manning’s goal, eight minutes into the third, came after the Canes’ Victor Rask misplayed the puck on a Carolina power play. Flyers forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare made a quick pass to Manning, who beat goalie Cam Ward with a shot from the left wing for the go-ahead score.
Jeff Skinner had a goal and assist, and Justin Faulk and Viktor Stalberg both scored for the Canes, who beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Friday in their home opener.
The Flyers (4-5-1), playing the second half of a back-to-back set, got their other goals from defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere and Radko Gudas along with captain Claude Giroux. They also got a solid game in net from goalie Michal Neuvirth, who finished with 26 saves.
The Canes (2-4-2) narrowly missed tying the score late in the game as defenseman Jaccob Slavin had a shot graze the crossbar. The Canes pulled Ward in the final two minutes of regulation for an extra attacker but couldn’t tie it.
The Flyers pounded the Canes 6-3 in an Oct. 22 game in Philadelphia. It was Carolina’s fifth game in the six-game road trip to start the season, and Canes coach Bill Peters later said his team “ran out of gas” after taking a 2-0 lead in the game.
In Sunday’s game, the Flyers were playing a day after a tough 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Philadelphia. The Canes, in contrast, had a practice day Saturday following their victory over the Rangers on Friday.
Neither team was very sharp in the first, which ended 1-0 on Gostisbehere’s late goal.
Sebastian Aho and Skinner each had early scoring chances, with Neuwirth making nice glove saves on Aho’s quick shot from the slot and then Skinner’s chip in tight.
Stalberg had a breakaway short-handed chance later in the period, being denied as Gostisbehere was called for hooking.
Gostisbehere, in his second NHL season, already has become something of a Canes killer. His goal Sunday, off a shot from the left point, was his fourth in six games against Carolina — the D-man has seven career points against the Canes.
Faulk’s goal early in the second, on a shot from just inside the blue line, tied it 1-1, but defenseman Gudas fired in a long-range shot of his own for the Flyers, who were playing their fifth game in seven days.
The Canes then surged in front. Skinner, after a strong hit on Mark Streit in the offensive zone, scored off a Ron Hainsey pass for his fifth of the season and third in two games.
Stalberg then gave the Canes the lead, knocking the puck away from defenseman Ivan Proverv in the neutral zone, speeding down ice and beating Neuvirth with a five-hole shot.
But with less than five minutes left in the second, a poor pass by Aho in the neutral zone was picked off. The Flyers scored in transition as Giroux banged in a shot from the slot.
Rask, after a quiet first period, earned an assist on the Skinner goal to give him points in each of the Canes’ eight games. The eight-game point streak to start the season is the second-longest in franchise history — Ron Francis, now the Canes’ general manager, had a 11-game streak in 1984-85.
Hainsey’s two assists tied the veteran defenseman’s career high.
Neuvirth relieved starter Steve Mason in Saturday’s game against the Penguins, playing the last 38 minutes.
