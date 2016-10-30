Photo Gallery: Flyers 4, Canes 3 |10.30.16

The Philadelphia Flyers' Chris VandeVelde (76) loses his helmet as he battles against the Canes' Elias Lindholm (16), Klas Dahlbeck (6) and Teuvo Teravainen (86) during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC on Oct. 30, 2016.
Chris Seward
The Canes' Klas Dahlbeck (6) and the Philadelphia Flyers' Nick Cousins (25) go for the puck.
The Philadelphia Flyers' Chris VandeVelde (76) and the Canes' Phillip Di Giuseppe (34) go for the puck during the first period.
The Canes' Victor Rask (49) defends the Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds (17).
The Philadelphia Flyers' Nick Cousins (25) and the Canes' Phillip Di Giuseppe (34) go for the puck during the first period.
The Philadelphia Flyers' Chris VandeVelde (76) loses his helmet as he battles against the Canes' Klas Dahlbeck (6) during the first period.
The Philadelphia Flyers' Michal Neuvirth (30) blocks a shot as the Canes' Jordan Staal (11) looks on during the first period.
The Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere (53) celebrates his goal with Claude Giroux (28) and Brayden Schenn (10) as the Canes' Brett Pesce (22) skates away during the first period.
The Canes' Justin Faulk (27) celebrates his goal during the second period. Jeff Skinner (53) also scored a goal later in the period.
The Philadelphia Flyers' Radko Gudas (3) celebrates his goal during the second period. The Canes' Elias Lindholm (16) skates away.
The Canes' Viktor Stalberg (25) celebrates his goal with Jay McClement (18) while the Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny (11) and Jakub Voracek (93) skate away during the second period.
The Canes' Lee Stempniak (21) and Victor Rask (49) battle the Philadelphia Flyers' Dale Weise (22) for the puck during the second period.
The Canes' Ron Hainsey (65) checks the Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds (17) into the boards during the second period.
The Philadelphia Flyers' Nick Cousins (25) and Michal Neuvirth (30) stop the Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) during the third period.
The Philadelphia Flyers' Brandon Manning (23) scores what proved the be the winning goal against the Canes' Cam Ward (30) and Noah Hanifin (5) during the third period.
The Philadelphia Flyers' Brandon Manning (23) celebrates after he scored what proved the be the winning goal during the third period. Dejected Hurricane is Noah Hanifin (5).
The Philadelphia Flyers' Brandon Manning (23) celebrates his goal with Chris VandeVelde (76) after he scored what proved the be the winning goal during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Oct. 30, 2016. Dejected Hurricane is Noah Hanifin (5). The Flyers beat the Canes 4-3.
The Canes' Viktor Stalberg (25) drives against the Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere (53) during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Oct. 30, 2016.
The Philadelphia Flyers' Andrew MacDonald (47), Shayne Gostisbehere (53) and Michal Neuvirth (30) stop the Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) and Brett Pesce (22) during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Oct. 30, 2016. The Flyers beat the Canes 4-3.
The Canes' Victor Rask (49) defends the Philadelphia Flyers' Brayden Schenn (10) during an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Oct. 30, 2016. The Flyers beat the Canes 4-3.
The Canes' Victor Rask (49) defends the Philadelphia Flyers' Dale Weise (22) during an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Oct. 30, 2016. The Flyers beat the Canes 4-3.
