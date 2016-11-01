Canes activate Ryan Murphy

The Hurricanes have activated defenseman Ryan Murphy from injured reserve, Ron Francis announced in statement on Tuesday.
Francis also announced that forward Martin Frk, whom the team claimed on waivers from Detroit on Oct. 9, has been claimed on waivers by the Red Wings.
Murphy, 23, suffered a lower-body injury in Carolina’s exhibition game on Oct. 4 against the Buffalo Sabres. He is expected to make his regular-season debut Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Center at 7:30 p.m.
The Canes put Frk, 23, on waivers Monday with the purpose of sending him to the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL. But the Red Wings decided to claim him and bring him back to their organization.
Comments