Faulk to miss some games, Peters says

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk will miss some games with an upper-body injury, Canes coach Bill Peters said Tuesday.
Peters said Faulk, a two-time NHL All-Star, was “week-to-week” after an injury sustained in Sunday’s game against the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena.
“I’d probably be safe in saying that,” Peters said.
The Canes (3-5-3) and Devils play again Tuesday in Newark, N.J. In the morning skate, Peters had D pairs of Jaccob Slavin-Brett Pesce, Klas Dahlbeck-Ron Hainsey and Noah Hanifin-Jakub Nakladal. Ryan Murphy was the extra defenseman.
Nakladal, signed Oct. 9 to a free-agent contract, been a scratch the past five games and Dahlbeck the past three games for the Canes. Dahlbeck was claimed off waivers Oct. 11 from the Arizona Coyotes.
“We’re going to find out what they’re all about,” Peters said. “It’s an opportunity to get them back in and have a fair evaluation on both players.”
Peters also juggled the lines at the skate. Victor Rask centered Jeff Skinner and Elias Lindholm, Jordan Staal was at center with Joakim Nordstrom and Andrej Nestrasil, Teuvo Teravainen was at center with Phil Di Giuseppe and Lee Stempniak, and Jay McClement at center with Viktor Stalberg and Sebastian Aho.
Peters indicated the lines could change again by game time.
Goalie Cam Ward will start after Eddie Lack was the starter in the Canes’ 4-1 loss Sunday.
