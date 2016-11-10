Photo Gallery: Ducks 4, Canes 2 | 11.10.16

The Canes Jeff Skinner (53) and the Anaheim Ducks' Jonathan Bernier (1) keep their eyes on the puck during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Anaheim Ducks at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 10, 2016.
Chris Seward
The Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) moves the puck against the Anaheim Ducks' Cam Fowler (4) during the first period.

The Canes Victor Rask (49) and the Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Kesler (17) face off during the first period.

The Canes' Victor Rask (49) battles the Anaheim Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg (33) and Ryan Kesler (17) during the first period

The Canes Teuvo Teravainen (86) and the Anaheim Ducks' Michael Sgarbossa (48) go for the puck during the first period

The Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) moves the puck against the Anaheim Ducks' during the first period

The Canes' Brett Pesce (22) moves the puck against the Anaheim Ducks' during the first period

The Canes Brett Pesce (22) fires the puck ahead of the Anaheim Ducks' Corey Perry (10) during the first period

The Canes Victor Rask (49) and the Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Kesler (17) face off during the first period

The Canes' Victor Rask (49) moves the puck against the Anaheim Ducks' during the first period

The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) moves the puck against the Anaheim Ducks' during the first period

The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) lunges for the puck against the Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf (15) and Nick Ritchie (37) during the first period

The Canes' Elias Lindholm (16) moves the puck against the Anaheim Ducks' Andrew Cogliano (7) during the second period

The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) and Victor Rask (49) move the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period

The Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Kesler (17) puts the puck past the Canes' Cam Ward (30) for a goal during the second period

The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) works against the Anaheim Ducks' Chris Wagner (21), Cam Fowler (4) and Ryan Garbutt (16) during the second period

The Canes' Jaccob Slavin (74) checks the Anaheim Ducks Chris Wagner (21) during the second period

The Canes' Jaccob Slavin (74) moves the puck during the second period

The Anaheim Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg (33), center, celebrates his first goal with Andrew Cogliano (7) and Josh Manson (42) during the second period

The Canes Sebastian Aho (20) reacts after the Anaheim Ducks' scored their third goal during the second period

The Canes head coach Bill Peters ponders his moves against the Anaheim Ducks' during the second period

The Canes' Phillip Di Giuseppe (34), Jordan Staal (11) and Lee Stempniak (21) confer during a break in the action during the second period

The Canes Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrates his goal as the Ducks' Andrew Cogliano (7) and Josh Manson (42) look on during the second period

The Canes Viktor Stalberg (25) dukes it out with the Ducks' Josh Manson (42) during the second period. Both players got penalized for the fight

The Canes Lee Stempniak (21) and Jordan Staal (11) battle the Anaheim Ducks' Jonathan Bernier (1), Sami Vatanen (45) and Antoine Vermette (50) during the second period

The Canes Phillip Di Giuseppe (34) gets hit with the stick of the Anaheim Ducks' Jonathan Bernier (1) during the third period

The Anaheim Ducks' Clayton Stoner (3) looses his helmet as he gets into a pile-up with the Ducks' Rickard Rakell (67) and Corey Perry (10) and the Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) during the third period

The Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) reacts after the Ducks scored an empty-netter during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Anaheim Ducks at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 10, 2016. The Ducks beat the Canes 4-2.

