Canes’ Bryan Bickell diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Hurricanes forward Bryan Bickell has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), the team announced Friday.
“Since the 2015 playoffs, I’ve been struggling to understand what was going on with my body. Again during the past few weeks, it felt like something wasn’t right,” said Bickell. “Obviously this is a bit of shock for my family and me, but I am hopeful I will be able to return to the ice and continue playing the game that I love.”
Bickell, 30, has scored one goal in seven games with the Hurricanes this season. The Bowmanville, Ont., native was acquired by Carolina on June 15 from Chicago, where he was a member Chicago’s Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Bickell (6’4”, 223 lbs.) was drafted by Chicago in the second round, 41st overall, in the 2004 NHL Draft, and has scored 66 goals.
The Hurricanes also announced that the team has placed defenseman Justin Faulk on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 7. Faulk, 24, suffered an upper body injury in Carolina’s game against New Jersey on Nov. 6.
Also Friday, the team assigned forward Phil Di Giuseppe to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.
The Canes continue their five-game home stand on Saturday against the Washington Capitals Saturday at 7 p.m.
Comments