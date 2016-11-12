Canes recall Tennyson, reassign Nakladal

The Carolina Hurricanes continued to make personnel moves Saturday, calling up defenseman Matt Tennyson from the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).
The Canes also assigned defenseman Jakub Nakladal to the Checkers. Carolina had placed Nakladal on NHL waivers on Friday.
Bryan Bickell has been placed on injured reserve. The team announced Friday that the forward had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
Tennyson, 26, recorded his first professional multi-goal game on Friday with a hat trick in the Checkers’ 4-1 win at Iowa. He seven points in nine AHL games played this season.
Tennyson is in his fifth full professional season, and has scored three goals and earned 11 assists in 60 career NHL regular-season games with San Jose.
Comments