Canes 5, Capitals 1 | 11.12.16

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) is congratulated by teammate following his first NHL goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates scoring on an empty net with Washington Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom (19) and Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) nearby during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) celebrates his goal with teammates Elias Lindholm (16), Jaccob Slavin (74), Teuvo Teravainen (86) and Brett Pesce (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Washington Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) works the puck agains Carolina Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin (5) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Washington Capitals' Nate Schmidt (88) tips the puck away from Carolina Hurricanes Brock McGinn (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Victor Rask (49) shoots the puck past Washington Capitals' Jay Beagle (83) and goalie Philipp Grubauer (31) to score during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) shoots the puck wide of Washington Capitals goalie Philipp Grubauer (31) with capitals' Nicklas Backstrom (19) pursuing during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner (53) battles Washington Capitals' Zachary Sanford (82) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Ron Hainsey (65) tangles with Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm (16) works against Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson (43) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Cam Ward #30 of the Carolina Hurricanes is congratulated by teammates after beating the Washington Capitals 6-1 during an NHL game on November 12, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes scores his first NHL goal against the Washington Capitals during an NHL game on November 12, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates with teammate Teuvo Teravainen #86 during an NHL game against the Washington Capitals on November 12, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Jeff Skinner #53 of the Carolina Hurricanes directs the puck away from Nicklas Backstrom #19 of the Washington Capitals during an NHL game on November 12, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Victor Rask #49 of the Carolina Hurricanes is congratulated by teammates after scoring during an NHL game against the Washington Capitals on November 12, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Lee Stempniak #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes congratulates teammate Victor Rask #49 on his goal scored during an NHL game against the Washington Capitals on November 12, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Jordan Staal #11 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Joakin Nordstrom #42 attempt to jam the puck past Phillipp Grubauer #31 of the Washington Capitals during an NHL game on November 12, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Marcus Johansson #90 and T.J. Oshie #77 of the Washington Capitals attempt to jam the puck past Cam Ward #30 of the Carolina Hurricanes who makes the save during an NHL game on November 12, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Cam Ward #30 of the Carolina Hurricanes makes a glove save during an NHL game against the Washington Capitals on November 12, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Jordan Staal #11 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates with teammate Jaccob Slavin #74 after scoring during an NHL game against the Washington Capitals on November 12, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Teavo Teravainen #86 of the Carolina Hurricanes controls the puck away from Andre Burakovksy #65 of the Washington Capitals during an NHL game on November 12, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals skates to the bench after a goal scored by Evgeny Kuznetsov #92 (not pictured) during an NHL game against the Carolina Hurricanes on November 12, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Tom Wilson #43 of the Washington Capitals controls the puck along the boards away from Sebastian Aho #20 during an NHL game on November 12, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Teavo Teravainen #86 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates to the bench with teammate Sebastian Aho #20 after scoring during an NHL game against the Washington Capitals on November 12, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Teavo Teravainen #86 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates with teammate Sebastian Aho #20 after scoring during an NHL game against the Washington Capitals on November 12, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Victor Rask #49 of the Carolina Hurricanes and T.J. Oshie #77 of the Washington Capitals battle to control the puck during an NHL game on November 12, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Jordan Staal #11 of the Carolina Hurricanes looks to make a pass during an NHL game against the Washington Capitals on November 12, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Brett Pesce #22 of the Carolina Hurricanes gets checked into the boards by Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals during an NHL game on November 12, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Phillipp Grubauer #31 of the Washington Capitals goes down in the crease to make the save as teammate Justin Williams #14 defends and Derek Ryan #33 attempts to score during an NHL game on November 12, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images