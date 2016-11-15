Canes 1, Sharks 0 | 11.15.16

The Canes' Victor Rask (49) and Cam Ward (30) defend against the San Jose Sharks' Joonas Donskoi (27) during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the San Jose Sharks at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 15, 2016.
The Canes' Matt Tennyson (26), Noah Hanifin (5) and Derek Ryan (33) battle the San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl (48) and Patrick Marleau (12) during the first period.
The Canes' Lee Stempniak (21) and Derek Ryan (33) battle the San Jose Sharks' Justin Braun (61) and Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) for the puck during the first period.
The Canes' Elias Lindholm (16) and Jeff Skinner (53) battle the San Jose Sharks' Mikkel Boedker (89) for the puck during the first period.
The Canes' Lee Stempniak (21), Brett Pesce (22) and Brock McGinn (23) battle the San Jose Sharks' Joel Ward (42) and Brent Burns (88) for the puck during the first period.
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) tries to score against the San Jose Sharks' Aaron Dell (30) and Justin Braun (61) during the first period.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) and the San Jose Sharks' Justin Braun (61) vie for the puck during the second period.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) and the San Jose Sharks' David Schlemko (5) collide in front of the benches during the second period.
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) has his shot stopped by the San Jose Sharks' Aaron Dell (30) during the second period.
The Canes' Derek Ryan (33) and Justin Faulk (27) defend the San Jose Sharks' Kevin Labanc (62) during the second period.
The Canes' Jordan Staal (11) and the San Jose Sharks' Matt Nieto (83) vie for the puck during the second period
The Canes' Derek Ryan (33) dives for the puck against the San Jose Sharks' Kevin Labanc (62) during the third period.
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) plays the puck during the third period.
The Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) watches his game-winning shot go into the net past the San Jose Sharks' Matt Nieto (83), Brenden Dillon (4) and Aaron Dell (30) during the third period
The Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) celebrates his game-winning shot with Viktor Stalberg (25) and Jay McClement (18) while the San Jose Sharks' Brenden Dillon (4) and Aaron Dell (30) look on during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the San Jose Sharks at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 15, 2016. The Canes beat the Sharks 1-0.
