Canes 3, Jets 1 | 11.20.16

The Canes Elias Lindholm (16) celebrates his goal with Justin Faulk (27) and Jeff Skinner (53) after he scored during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Winnipeg Jets at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 20, 2016.
The Canes Elias Lindholm (16) is greeted by his teammates as he comes back to the bench after scoring a goal during the first period.
The Canes Elias Lindholm (16) works against the Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period.
The Canes Lee Stempniak (21) moves the puck against the Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Copp (9) during the first period.
The Canes Brett Pesce (22) drives against the Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) and Dustin Byfuglien (33) during the first period.
The Canes Joakim Nordstrom (42) jostles for position against the Winnipeg Jets' Toby Enstrom (39) during the first period.
The Canes Brock McGinn (23) and Cam Ward (30) defend the net against the Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) during the first period.
The Canes Derek Ryan (33) gets hit by the Winnipeg Jets' Jacob Trouba (8) during the second period.
Tempers flare as the Canes and the Winnipeg Jets' mix it up during the second period.
The Canes Jordan Staal (11) and the Winnipeg Jets' Mark Stuart (5), Dustin Byfuglien (33) and Blake Wheeler (26) keep their eyes on the puck as they jostle for position during the second period.
The Canes Cam Ward (30) and Ron Hainsey (65) defend the net against the Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) during the second period.
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20), Matt Tennyson (26) and Jordan Staal (11) battle in front of the net against the Winnipeg Jets' Jacob Trouba (8), Connor Hellebuyck (37), Toby Enstrom (39) and Andrew Copp (9) during the second period.
The Canes Jordan Staal (11) hits the Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine (29) during the second period.
The Canes Victor Rask (49) puts what proved to be the game winning shot past the Winnipeg Jets' Jacob Trouba (8), Toby Enstrom (39), Blake Wheeler (26) and Connor Hellebuyck (37) while the Canes' Lee Stempniak (21) looks on during the third period.
The Canes Victor Rask (49) celebrates what proved to be the game winning shot with Derek Ryan (33) and Lee Stempniak (21) while the Jets' Chris Thorburn (22) and Connor Hellebuyck (37) skate away during the third period.
The Canes' Derek Ryan (33) has his shot stopped by the Winnipeg Jets' Mark Stuart (5) and Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the third period.
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) and Ron Hainsey (65) defend the net against the Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) during the third period .
The Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) saves the puck from going into the net as teammates Cam Ward (30) and Justin Faulk (27) look on during the third period. The Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) and Marko Dano (56) are also in on the play.
The Canes' Noah Hanifin (5) celebrates his goal with Justin Faulk (27), Jordan Staal (11) and Sebastian Aho (20) during the third period.
Canes fans cheer for the team in the closing moments of the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Winnipeg Jets at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 20, 2016. The Canes beat the Jets 3-1.
