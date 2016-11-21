Canes’ Ward named NHL second star

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward has been named the NHL’s second star of the week, it was announced Monday.
Ward was 3-0-0 for the week as the Canes beat the San Jose Sharks, Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets.
Ward, 32, had 22 saves against the Sharks on Tuesday for his first shutout of the season and 24th of his career. He followed with a 32-save performance against the Canadiens on Friday and had 28 saves shots against Winnipeg on Sunday.
Ward’s weekly totals: 1.01 goals-against average and .964 save percentage.
Jeff Carter of the Los Angeles Kings was named the league’s first star of the week.
Ward said Monday the Canes’ four-game winning streak was more important than an individual award.
“I’m excited about what we’re doing here as a group and the roll we’re on,” he said. “It’s nice to be recognized but mostly I’m excited about what’s taking place with this group.
“The wins validate the hard work. That’s why we play the game.”
