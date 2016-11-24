Canes’ five-game winning streak ends in loss at Montreal

2:19 Charlotte Thanksgiving Parade Pause

1:51 Officer Stephen Sterrett honored with Thanksgiving dinner

1:05 Genghis Khan Invaded Charlotte

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

2:12 Carolina Panthers light up purr-fect tree

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'