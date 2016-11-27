Photo Gallery: Canes 3, Panthers 2 | 11.27.16

The Carolina Hurricanes' Michael Leighton (32) and Jaccob Slavin (74) defend the net against the Florida Panthers Jonathan Marchessault (81) and Aaron Ekblad (5) during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 27, 2016. It is Michael Leighton's first start since he was called up from Charlotte earlier this month, filing in for an injured Eddie Lack.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) and the Florida Panthers' Jaromir Jagr (68) go for the puck during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) moves the puck during the first period. He was injured on a play and didn't finish the game.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) and the Florida Panthers Reilly Smith (18) go for the puck during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes' Michael Leighton (32) reacts after giving up the first goal of the game to the Florida Panthers during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The puck bounces off the Carolina Hurricanes' Michael Leighton (32) and then goes into the goal for the Florida Panthers second score during the first period. The Canes Noah Hanifin (5) and the Panthers Jakub Kindl (46) and Jaromir Jagr (68) are in on the play.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes' Viktor Stalberg (25) and the Florida Panthers Seth Griffith (24) go for the puck during the first period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Faulk (27) rides the Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov (16) to the ice during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes' Ron Hainsey (65) and the Florida Panthers' Seth Griffith (24) go for the puck during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes' Viktor Stalberg (25) celebrates his goal with Andrej Nestrasil (15) during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner (53) (and the Canes' fans) celebrate his goal during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes' Derek Ryan (33) celebrates after he scores with Jeff Skinner (53) and Lee Stempniak (21) during the second period. Panthers in on the play are Reilly Smith (18), Michael Matheson (19), James Reimer (34) and Mark Pysyk (13).
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes' Derek Ryan (33) celebrates his goal, which proved to be the game winner, with Jeff Skinner (53) during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes' Michael Leighton (32) takes a break during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes' Michael Leighton (32) defends the net against the Florida Panthers Jaromir Jagr (68) during the second period.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner (53) and the Florida Panthers'James Reimer (34) hit the ice after colliding during the third period. Skinner was called for goaltender interference on the play.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes' Michael Leighton (32) Justin Faulk (27), Andrej Nestrasil (15), Ron Hainsey (65), Derek Ryan (33) and Sebastian Aho (20) defend against the Florida Panthers' Jaromir Jagr (68), Jonathan Marchessault (81) and Aleksander Barkov (16) during the thrid period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 27, 2016. The Canes beat the Panthers 3-2.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com