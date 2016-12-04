Di Giuseppe’s OT goal gives Canes 1-0 win over Lightning

Carolina Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said Sunday it was time for his team to “stop the bleeding.”
Winless in three straight road games and facing another three on the West Coast in the coming week, the Canes badly needed a win on home ice against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Canes got that win. Phil Di Giuseppe’s goal at 1:26 of overtime gave Carolina a 1-0 victory as goalie Cam Ward picked up the shutout, his second of the season.
Di Giuseppe’s first goal of the season made the Canes a winner in the overtime period for the first time. Carolina (10-10-5) had lost in overtime periods three times.
The Canes, winning their sixth straight at PNC Arena, again were playing without center Jordan Staal, who has missed four games with a concussion. Elias Lindholm, who has a lower-body injury, wasn’t available for a second game.
But the Lightning, which topped the Washington Capitals on Saturday night, has its own injury problems. Missing from the Tampa Bay lineup were Steven Stamkos, Ryan Callahan and Jason Garrison.
The Canes came close to taking the lead on a power play midway through the third. Jeff Skinner first had a scoring chance in tight, trying to corral a bouncing puck, then tipped a puck that hit the post — Skinner throwing his head back in disgust.
Moments later, back at even strength, goalie Ben Bishop denied Joakim Nordstrom on a shot in the slot.
The Canes, who lead the NHL in penalty killing, killed off back-to-back penalties as Ward made some good stops, then again had a good scoring chance. Di Giuseppe was looking at an open net during a scramble in front of the crease but couldn’t corral the puck.
The opening period was choppy and mostly about special teams, as each team had a pair of power plays, eating up eight minutes.
The Lightning came into the game ranked No. 1 on the power play, but the Canes killed off penalties by Sebastian Aho and Stempniak. The Lightning then twice denied the Canes on the power play in the period.
There was better flow in the second, as there almost had to be, and the Canes outshot Tampa Bay 8-4, but neither goalie would yield.
Early in the period, the Skinner got off a quick shortside shot that Bishop stopped — with his mask. Bishop somehow pinned the puck to the post with his mask near the left ear-hole, the puck then somehow falling down the back of his jersey.
Skinner gave it a look of disbelief and an official review was held, but there was no proof of the puck crossing the goal line — at least not in sight.
The Lightning had its chances to take the lead in the second. Cam Ward was forced to make a tough stop on a Michael Bournival attempt, and with three minutes left in the period Tyler Johnson had an open look between the circles but missed the net.
In the final seconds of the period, the Canes’ Victor Rask also had a scoring chance.
The third period has been a cruel one for the Canes, who had allowed a tying or winning goal in the period nine times before Sunday. Carolina had been outscored 23-15 in the third, scoring one third-period goal in the seven games before Sunday.
Peters stressed before the game that it was time for someone to step forward and make a difference — a winning difference — in the third.
Peters said before the game Staal might skate on his own Monday and accompany the team on its three-game road trip. Lindholm, he said, also could be able to play in the road games against the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks.
Goaltender Eddie Lack, out eight games with a concussion, may not be as close to returning, Peters said.
