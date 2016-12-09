Slavin’s faith, not hockey, defines him as a person

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin has been praised for his poise on the ice, for his unflappable play in pressure situations.
Slavin, one of the Canes’ steadiest players, appears to have an inner calm about him when he plays, and there’s a reason for that, he said.
“My hockey doesn’t define who I am,” he said. “My identity is not found in the game.”
Slavin is a young man of strong faith. While not pushy or outspoken about it, he does not shy away from professing it.
“I’m not rooted in the game of hockey,” he said. “I know hockey will end one day but God is forever. It puts me at peace knowing God’s in control of every aspect of my life.”
Slavin, 22, grew up in a Christian family in Colorado and likes to reel off the names of his siblings: Justin, Jordan, Josiah and Jeremiah.
“Bible names,” Jaccob said, smiling.
Robert and Wendi Slavin also raised a family of hockey players. That’s includes Josiah, 17, a forward playing in the U.S. Hockey League; and Jordan, a sister who played defense and is called “a tough one” by Jaccob.
A lot of Sundays were spent at hockey rinks but the 6-2, 205-pound Jaccob said a lot of Sundays also were spent in a non denominational church, saying, “I don’t consider myself religious. I have faith in Christ.”
Slavin’s wife, Kylie, also played hockey, in Illinois. The two met through Twitter, their Christianity an instant bond, and were married in the summer of 2015.
Two churches
This past summer, while most of the Canes players scattered, the Slavins spent much of the summer in Raleigh. They were active with their new friends, many from church.
Jaccob said he and Kylie are back and forth between two churches, attending Bay Leaf Baptist during the week and Southbridge Fellowship on Sundays.
Kylie Slavin helps with the children’s ministry at Southbridge Fellowship, Jaccob said. He tends to parking-lot duties at times, smiling and saying, “Put on the vest and everything.”
Sid Graham, the Hurricanes’ team chaplain, and his family have gotten to know Jaccob and Kylie well. Graham says Jaccob is like a “second son” and that their conversations are many.
“I don’t know him as a hockey player. I know him as a brother in Christ,” Graham said. “He’s the real deal. He’s a solid guy. For many pro athletes, their sport can become their life. But hockey is what Jaccob does, not who he is.”
Graham, who said he has worked with the Canes for five years, is affiliated with Hockey Ministries International, a Montreal-based organization that provides chapel programs for many professional teams and leagues.
Graham, 52, said he has counseled, been a listener and advisor, for several Hurricanes players. He said Canes coach Bill Peters has welcomed and encouraged his involvement with the team.
“Jaccob and I talk a lot about accountability,” Graham said. “We have a Savior who looks after us, and we have to look after each other. You have to hold yourself accountable that way.”
Mature person
Among the Slavins’ church friends are Steve and Emily Madsen. Steve Madsen, 27, is the college and young adult pastor at Bay Leaf Baptist and heads up “Connect” on Wednesdays, a program for college students and young professionals that the Slavins attend when they can.
“It’s a one-year study, a walkthrough of the Bible, book by book,” Madsen said.
“Connect” also is about friends connecting with friends, talking, relaxing, Madsen said, and has allowed him time to see Slavin in a different setting.
“I’ve never seen a more mature person, for the situation he’s in as a pro athlete,” Madsen said. “He’s very genuine and very genuine about his faith. He’s the same person in the locker room as he is in church on Sunday. He’s authentic.”
Madsen said Slavin has professed his faith to some of his teammates, saying one player was “consumed” by the sport but was “blown away by the way Jaccob viewed it in the tiers of his life.”
Slavin is a fierce competitor for the Canes on the ice, his mind on the game. Averaging about 23 minutes per game, he is second on the team in blocked shots with 55 – defensive partner Brett Pesce has 57 – and willing to give up the body to make a play.
A humble guy
In the Canes’ 1-0 victory last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena, Slavin had a team-high seven shots and blocked four shots while playing almost 26 minutes. He has one goal this season and three in his career, but is three-for-six on career shootout attempts.
Slavin’s Twitter bio says “All Glory to God” and he often attaches the hashtag #AGTG to his tweets. Playing a professional sport is what he does for a living. Trying to help the team that drafted him in 2012 to win games is what he wants as a player. Being a good teammate is important.
But personal acclaim?
“He’s a humble guy not after fame,” Graham said. “He told me it would be OK that if I ever see him not being humble, I can be his ‘Dad’ in North Carolina and say, ‘We need to talk.’”
For Slavin, Galatians 1:10 is a verse he has taken to heart: Am I now trying to win the approval of human beings, or of God? Or am I trying to please people? If I were still trying to please people, I would not be a servant of Christ.
“God has put me here on this team, with Carolina, for a reason,” Slavin said. “I play every game 110 percent for Him and see what He brings out of it. It kind of gives me a peace, knowing that whether I play well or I play bad I’m still loved by God.”
Chip Alexander: 919-829-8945, @ice_chip
Comments