Canes explode in 3rd for six goals, beat Canucks 8-6

There aren’t many wild, free-wheeling, high-scoring games in the NHL anymore, it seems.
But there was one Tuesday at PNC Arena. Free wheeling. High scoring. Wild.
When it ended, the Carolina Hurricanes had won 8-6 over the Vancouver Canucks, scoring six times in a scintillating third period for their seventh straight win on home ice.
“It was old school, old-school scoring I guess,” the Canes’ Jeff Skinner said. “It’s fun to watch. It’s fun when you’re on the right side.”
The Canes (12-11-6), after two periods, were on the wrong side. The Canucks, after falling behind 2-1, scored four second-period goals for a 5-2 lead.
But the Canucks’ Alex Burrows made a critical mistake in the final seconds of the period, grabbing Canes center Jordan Staal behind the Vancouver net. The holding penalty gave the Canes a power play to begin the third and then … all heck broke loose.
“We felt if we could get one, things could get rolling and it did,” said Staal, who would have the game’s winning goal.
Skinner, who had a first-period power-play goal, picked up another one at 1:16 of the third. Make it 5-3.
“It just sort of snowballed,” Skinner said.
Canes defenseman Ron Hainsey whipped a shot through traffic for a goal. Make it 5-4 and the crowd of 11,721 — with Canes owner Peter Karmanos Jr. in the house — was fully alive.
Hainsey’s goal was reviewed at some length. That extra time allowed Peters to leave in Rask’s line, with Skinner and Derek Ryan, and Rask promptly scored off a Ryan pass to tie the score 5-5.
A goal by Justin Faulk, his first in 18 games, at 5:56 finished off a frenetic first six minutes of the third. The Canes were in front 6-5.
That ended the night for Canucks goalie Ryan Miller, who was lifted for Jacob Markstrom. In net for the Canes was Michael Leighton, who had relieved starter Cam Ward in the second period as Carolina coach Bill Peters said he simply was looking for a spark.
The Canes kept pushing. Staal, out of the lineup since Nov. 27 with a concussion, scored off a rebound for a 7-5 lead at 12:38 of the third.
“We fed off the crowd and it was fun,” Staal said.
Former Canes forward Brandon Sutter banged in a shot for the Canucks, who were ending a five-game road trip. And the Canes' penalty killers, ranked No. 1 in the NHL again was tested.
The Canes killed off an Elias Lindholm penalty in the final five minutes of regulation. The Canucks (12-16-2) soon pulled Markstrom for a sixth attacker, but Lee Stempniak’s empty netter in the final minute clinched it for the Canes.
Peters said the Canes were “leg-less” the first two periods, perhaps still feeling the effects of their West Coast trip last week. Staal’s first shift lasted 96 seconds, and Peters said the puck seemed like “a 10-pound weight on our stick.”
Sebastian Aho did score off the rush in the first for Carolina, and Skinner had the power-play score. But the Canucks got a pair of goals from Sven Baertschi and built the 5-2 lead.
The Canucks had beaten the Canes seven consecutive times, winning 4-3 in overtime in Vancouver, back in October, after the Canes had a three-goal lead. This time, the Canes had the big comeback.
“It was fun but it’s not a game we want to play very often,” Skinner said, smiling.
