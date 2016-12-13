Canes 8, Canucks 6 | 12.13.16

The Canes Justin Faulk (27) celebrates his goal with Joakim Nordstrom (42), Elias Lindholm (16) and Jordan Staal (11) during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vancouver Canucks the at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Dec. 13, 2016. Dejected Canucks are Ryan Miller (30) and Nikita Tryamkin (88). The Canes scored six goals in the third period to beat the Canucks 8-6.
The Canes Jordan Staal (11) races up the ice against the Vancouver Canucks' Luca Sbisa (5) and Troy Stecher (51) during the first period.
The Canes Jordan Staal (11) checks the Vancouver Canucks' Troy Stecher (51) during the first period.
The Canes Viktor Stalberg (25) works the puck against the Vancouver Canucks' Erik Gudbranson (44) during the first period.
The Canes Elias Lindholm (16) and the Vancouver Canucks' Nikita Tryamkin (88) go for the puck during the first period.
The Canes Elias Lindholm (16) and Jordan Staal (11) battle the Vancouver Canucks' Nikita Tryamkin (88) and Bo Horvat (53) for the puck during the first period.
The Canes Sebastian Aho (20) puts the puck past the Vancouver Canucks' Ryan Miller (30) for a goal during the first period.
The Canes Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal with his teammates during the first period.
The Canes Joakim Nordstrom (42) gets upended as he battles the Vancouver Canucks' Nikita Tryamkin (88) and Alexandre Burrows (14) during the first period.
The Canes Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his goal with Victor Rask (49) during the first period.
The Canes Ron Hainsey (65) dukes it out with the Vancouver Canucks' Luca Sbisa (5) during the first period. Both players were penalized for fighting on the play.
The Vancouver Canucks' Sven Baertschi (47) celebrates his goal with Alexandre Burrows (14) while the Ccanes Jay McClement (18) looks on during the second period.
The Vancouver Canucks' Markus Granlund (60) celebrates after he scored against the Canes' Jaccob Slavin (74) and Cam Ward (30) during the second period.
The Canes head coach Bill Peters watches the action during the second period.
The Canes Jordan Staal (11) moves the puck while Brett Pesce (22) looks on during the second period.
The Canes' Lee Stempniak (21) battles the Vancouver Canucks' Troy Stecher (51) and Alexandre Burrows (14) for a loose puck during the second period.
The Canes Jeff Skinner (53) crashes into the Vancouver Canucks' Erik Gudbranson (44), Luca Sbisa (5) and Ryan Miller (30) as he scores during the third period.
The Canes Victor Rask (49) and the Vancouver Canucks' Nikita Tryamkin (88) watch a flying puck during the third period.
The Canes Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates as a shot by Ron Hainsey (not pictured) goes into the net past the Vancouver Canucks' Ryan Miller (30) during the third period.
The Canes Victor Rask (49) puts a shot past the Vancouver Canucks' Ryan Miller (30) and Ben Hutton (27) during the third period.
The Canes Victor Rask (49) celebrates his goal with Jaccob Slavin (74), Brett Pesce (22), Jeff Skinner (53) and Derek Ryan (33) during the third period .
The Canes Justin Faulk (27) celebrates his goal with Joakim Nordstrom (42) and Elias Lindholm (16) during the third period. Dejected Canucks are Ryan Miller (30) and Nikita Tryamkin (88).
The Canes Michael Leighton (32) defects a shot during the third period.
The Canes Jordan Staal (11) celebrates his goal with Joakim Nordstrom (42) during the third period.
The Canes Jordan Staal (11) celebrates his goal with Jaccob Slavin (74), Elias Lindholm (16) Brett Pesce (22) and Joakim Nordstrom (42) during the third period.
