Capitals 4, Canes 3 (SO) | 12.16.16

The Canes Teuvo Teravainen (86) and Sebastian Aho (20) battle the Washington Capitals' Justin Williams (14) during the first period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Dec. 16, 2016.
The Canes Jeff Skinner (53) scores against the Washington Capitals' Matt Niskanen (2) and Justin Williams (14) during the first period.
The Canes Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates after he scores against the Washington Capitals' Justin Williams (14) during the first period.
The Canes head coach Bill Peters watches the action during the second period.
The Washington Capitals' Philipp Grubauer (31) stops a shot by the Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) while Sebastian Aho (20) looks on during the second period.
The Canes Jordan Staal (11) and Elias Lindholm (16) battle the Washington Capitals' Dmitry Orlov (9), Philipp Grubauer (31) and Matt Niskanen (2) during the second period.
The Canes Brock McGinn (23) moves the puck against the Washington Capitals' Lars Eller (20) during the second period.
The Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) is congratulated by his teammates after he scored during the second period
The Canes Justin Faulk (27) and the Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) go for a flying puck during the second period
The Canes Sebastian Aho (20) has words with the Washington Capitals' John Carlson (74), Jay Beagle (83) and Matt Niskanen (26) during the second period
The Canes Justin Faulk (27) and the Washington Capitals' Jay Beagle (83) vie for the puck during the second period
The Canes Justin Faulk (27) is congratulated by his teammates after he scored during the second period
The Canes Derek Ryan (33) battles the Washington Capitals' Brooks Orpik (44) for the puck along the boards during the second period
The Canes Cam Ward (30) stops a shot by the Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) during the second period
The Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) flies through the air as he has his shot stopped by the Canes Cam Ward (30) during the third period
The Canes Teuvo Teravainen (86) watches his shot go into the net past the Washington Capitals' John Carlson (74) and Philipp Grubauer (31) while the Canes' Lee Stempniak (21) looks on during the third period
The Canes Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrates his goal as Justin Faulk (27) and the Washington Capitals' Karl Alzner (27) look on during the third period
The Canes Victor Rask (49) defends the Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) during the third period
The CanesLee Stempniak (21) and Teuvo Teravainen (86) and the Washington Capitals' Philipp Grubauer (31) play a flying puck during the third period
The Washington Capitals' Marcus Johansson (90) evades a diving Lee Stempniak (21) of the Canes during the third period
The Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his goal with teammates Matt Niskanen (2) and Dmitry Orlov (9) during the third period
The Washington Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) has his shot stopped by the Canes Cam Ward (30) during the overtime period
The Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) puts the puck past the Canes Cam Ward (30) in a shootout
The Washington Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) puts the puck past the Canes Cam Ward (30) in a shootout during an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Dec. 16, 2016. The Caps beat the Canes 4-3 in a shootout.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com