Photo gallery: Canes 2, Sabres 1 (SO) | 12.17.16

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward (30) pokes the puck away from Buffalo Sabres' Jack Eichel (15) to secure the shoot out win at an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. The Hurricanes won 2-1.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak (21) scores against Buffalo Sabres goalie Anders Nilsson (31) during the first round of a shoot in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. The Hurricanes won 2-1 by shoot out.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward (30) blocks the shot of Buffalo Sabres' Matt Moulson (26) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Derek Ryan #33 of the Carolina Hurricanes and T.J. Oshie #77 of the Washington Capitals battle along the boards to control a loose puck during an NHL game on December 16, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Brett Pesce #22 of the Carolina Hurricanes controls the puck away from Matt Moulson #26 of the Buffalo Sabres during an NHL game on December 17, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Joakim Nordstrom #42 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates on the ice after scoring during an NHL game against the Buffalo Sabres on December 17, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Joakim Nordstrom #42 of the Carolina Hurricanes is congratulated by teammates after scoring during an NHL game against the Buffalo Sabres on December 17, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Cam Ward #30 of the Carolina Hurricanes goes down in the crease and absorbs the shot during an NHL game against the Buffalo Sabres on December 17, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Carolina Hurricanes' Jay McClement (18) moves the puck around Buffalo Sabres' Evander Kane (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Buffalo Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly (90) battles Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Brock McGinn #23 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Zach Bogosian #47 of the Buffalo Sabres battle for position during an NHL game on December 17, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Brett Pesce #22 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Marcus Foligno #82 of the Buffalo Sabres battle in the corner for a loose puck during an NHL game on December 17, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Victor Rask #49 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Johan Larsson #22 of the Buffalo Sabres battle to control a loose puck during an NHL game on December 17, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Lee Stempniak #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes battles along the boards with Zemgus Girgensons #28 of the Buffalo Sabres who controls the puck and passes it to teammate Evander Kane #9 of the Buffalo Sabres during an NHL game on December 17, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Brett Pesce #22 of the Carolina Hurricanes fires a slapshot on goal and shatters his stick during an NHL game against the Buffalo Sabres on December 17, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Buffalo Sabres is congratulated by teammates after scoring late in the game to tie the score during an NHL game against the Carolina Hurricanes on December 17, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Brock McGinn #23 of the Carolina Hurricanes goes down on the ice and trips up Kyle Okposo #21 of the Buffalo Sabres during an NHL game on December 17, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Justin Faulk #27 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Kyle Okposo #21 of the Buffalo Sabres battle along the boards during an NHL game on December 17, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Buffalo Sabres' Evander Kane (9) deflects the puck past Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward (30) and Victor Rask (49) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. The Hurricanes won 2-1 by shoot out.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) is checked into the boards by Buffalo Sabres' Zach Bogosian (47) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. The Hurricanes won 2-1 by shoot out.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Derek Ryan (33) gets the puck past Buffalo Sabres' Josh Gorges (4) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen (55) falls to the ice after colliding with Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner (53) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. The Hurricanes won 2-1 by shoot out.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner (53) has his shot frozen by Buffalo Sabres goalie Anders Nilsson (31) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. The Hurricanes won 2-1 by shoot out.
Karl B DeBlaker
AP
RALEIGH, NC - DECEMBER 17: Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes is congratulated by teammates after scoring in a shootout during an NHL game against the Buffalo Sabres on December 17, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images)
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Lee Stempniak #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes is congratulated by teammates after scoring in a shootout during an NHL game against the Buffalo Sabres on December 17, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images
Cam Ward #30 of the Carolina Hurricanes is recognized as first star of the game after the team's victory over the Buffalo Sabres following an NHL game on December 17, 2016 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Gregg Forwerck
NHLI via Getty Images