Canes game postponed by ice problems

The Carolina Hurricanes-Detroit Red Wings game was postpned by a cooling system problem at PNC Arena that affected the ice surface.
There was no immediate word on when the game would be rescheduled.
Canes president Don Waddell said a compressor issue and release of freon caused the ice-surface temperature to rise.
Waddell said the NHL has a rule that starting times must be no more than 22 hours apart. The Red Wings have a 7:30 p.m. road game Tuesday against Tampa Bay.
Waddell said the problem was first noticed 20 minutes before the two teams were to take the ice for the pregame warmups. Red Wings general manager Ken Holland was immediately informed that the game would be delayed.
The fans at the arena were notified by a P.A. announcement and by an update on the scoreboard.
At 8:06 p.m., fans were told the issue still was being addressed and that another update would be given at 8:30 p.m.
