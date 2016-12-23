Canes 3, Bruins 2 (OT) | 12.23.16

The Canes Jordan Staal (11) celebrates his short-handed goal with Joakim Nordstrom (42) during the second period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Boston Bruins at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Dec. 23, 2016.
Chris Seward
The Canes Jaccob Slavin (74) works the puck against the Boston Bruins' Ryan Spooner (51) during the first period.
The Canes Brock McGinn (23) works the puck against the Boston Bruins' Colin Miller (6) during the first period.
The Canes Jaccob Slavin (74) battles the Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) for the puck along the boards during the second period.
The Canes Jordan Staal (11) puts the puck past the Boston Bruins' Anton Khudobin (35) for a short-handed goal during the second period.
The Canes Jordan Staal (11) celebrates after he scored a short-handed goal during the second period.
The Canes Jay McClement (18), Cam Ward (30) and Jaccob Slavin (74) defend against the Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) during the second period.
The Canes Jeff Skinner (53) is defended by the Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara (33) and Anton Khudobin (35) during the third period.
The Canes Justin Faulk (27) celebrates his goal with Elias Lindholm (16), Brock McGinn (23), Ron Hainsey (65) and Jordan Staal (11) during the third period.
The Canes Brock McGinn (23) rides the Bruins' Frank Vatrano (72) to the ice during the third period.
The Canes Sebastian Aho (20) battles the Bruins' Colin Miller (6) for the puck during the third period.
The Canes Teuvo Teravainen (86) fires the game winning shot past the Boston Bruins' Ryan Spooner (51) during the overtime period.
The Canes Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrates his game winning goal with Elias Lindholm (16), Jaccob Slavin (74) and Sebastian Aho (20) during the overtime period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Boston Bruins at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Dec. 23, 2016. The Canes beat the Bruins 3-2.
