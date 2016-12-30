Canes 3, Blackhawks 2 | 12.30.16

The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) crashes into the Chicago Blackhawks' Scott Darling (33) during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Chicago Blackhawks at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Dec. 30, 2016. The Canes beat the Blackhawks 3-2.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' Viktor Stalberg (25), Cam Ward (30) and Klas Dahlbeck (6) defend the net against the Chicago Blackhawks' Dennis Rasmussen (70) and Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) during the second period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Chicago Blackhawks at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Dec. 30, 2016.
The Canes' Sebastian Aho (20) and the Chicago Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza (48) vie for the puck during the second period.
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) and Jaccob Slavin (74) defend the Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman (38) during the second period.
The Canes' Jay McClement (18) and Viktor Stalberg (25) fight for the puck in front of the Chicago Blackhawks' Scott Darling (33) during the second period
The Canes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) and the Chicago Blackhawks' Dennis Rasmussen (70) go for the puck during the second period.
The Canes' Cam Ward (30) stops the puck during the second period.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) batles the Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane (88) for the puck during the second period.
The Canes' Lee Stempniak (21) is defended by the Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews (19), Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) and Duncan Keith (2) during the third period.
The Canes' Jay McClement (18) is congratulated on his goal by teammates Viktor Stalberg (25), Noah Hanifin (5) and Sebastian Aho (20) after he scored during the third period.
The Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) and Sebastian Aho (20) battle the Chicago Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza (48) and Ryan Hartman (38) during the third period.
The Chicago Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza (48) celebrates his goal with Jonathan Toews (19) and Ryan Hartman (38) while the Canes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) and Ron Hainsey (65) look on during the third period.
The Canes' Brock McGinn (23) gets checked by the Chicago Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook (7) during the third period.
The Canes' Derek Ryan (33) plays the puck against the Blackhawks' Richard Panik (14) during the third period.
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) is denied by the Blackhawks' Vinnie Hinostroza (48) and Brent Seabrook (7) during the third period of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Chicago Blackhawks at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Dec. 30, 2016. The Canes beat the Blackhawks 3-2.
